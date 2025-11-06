Regina Daniels spoke on life inside her polygamous marriage to Ned Nwoko and why she felt misunderstood

The actress shared how she once supported her husband's other wife financially

Her emotional outburst hinted at deeper tension within the Nwoko household

Nollywood star Regina Daniels' troubled marriage to Ned Nwoko is not getting settled anytime soon, after she opened up about her marital experience with the billionaire.

The actress had earlier accused Ned of orchestrating the arrest of his brother after she vacated their house over allegations of domestic violence.

The Delta-State-born politician, meanwhile, denied the allegation, insisting the actress is a drug addict.

Regina Daniels shares how she once supported her husband's other wife financially. Photos: Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels.

In an Instagram outburst on Thursday, November 6, the actress reflected on the realities of her polygamous marriage.

Regina shared that she had taken on responsibilities many would consider unusual.

According to her, she did not only care for herself and her children, but also financially supported Ned’s other wife, Laila Charani.

She wrote:

“I comot for extended family go dey support polygamous home?? I am really mad!”

She also revealed that she once covered feeding expenses and other household bills, insisting that there were even more details she was choosing not to disclose for now.

Regina said she had attempted to build peace and understanding with Laila, but her efforts only led to disappointment.

She claimed Laila acted in ways she considered “malicious,” and even went as far as telling Ned that Regina might harm their daughters.

This, according to the actress, created emotional distance and suspicion in the home.

She added that her frustration stemmed not just from the accusation but from the fact that Ned believed it.'

The actress added:

“Imagine her telling Ned I might molest their daughters? And Ned listened."

Read the post here:

Fans react to Regina Daniels' outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media below:

@chilauretta_:

"I’m trying hard to feel bad for this girl but I can’t. I remember all the posts she made mocking Nigerians for protesting and also mocking girls because of this marriage. I wish her the best but my sympathy is reserved for those who deserve it."

@princesnarna:

"Regina na our turn to advise U now drop phone go sleep U need rest I pray Ur brother get released soon"

@glitz_farms:

"Girl please stop at this point… social media will support you to spill all you hidden secrets and mock you with it later…. Keep your phone on top fridge e don do"

@xpensive_fatima:

"Ned married Gina allegedly to promote his political agenda. Wealthy men like Ned often prioritize strategic partnerships."

Regina Daniels accuses Laila of manipulating Ned Nwoko. Photo: Regina Daniels.

Lagos police speak on Regina Daniels' brother's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State Police Command has now clarified its role in the arrest of actress Regina Daniels’ brother, Samuel “Sammy” Daniels.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, Sammy was not arrested by Lagos police operatives.

Instead, police officers from Abuja, acting on an official assignment, carried out the arrest with a duly signed warrant.

