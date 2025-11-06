Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy, has been remanded in Keffi prison by a Dutse Magistrate

Sammy was reportedly remanded on Thursday without access to a legal representative, according to reports from the family

A video went viral online, capturing the actress’ mum, Rita Daniels, in the company of her colleague, Mercy Johnson, outside the court premises

Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, was seen visibly distressed in court as her son, Sammy, was denied bail and ordered to be remanded in Keffi Prison until November 28.

Sammy, the brother of the popular actress, is currently facing charges following her marital crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko.

Regina Daniels’ mum, Mercy Johnson seen helpless as son is led away to prison. Credit: @regina.daniels, @princenednwoko

His elder brother, Sweezzy1, confirmed the development in a recent social media post, stating that the court refused to grant bail and that Sammy would remain in custody until November 28.

Sweezzy1 also appealed for his brother’s release, expressing concern about the poor conditions in which Sammy is being held.

He alleged that Sammy’s health has deteriorated due to the deplorable state of the detention facility. In a separate post, their mother, Rita Daniels, shared a photo of Sammy in detention.

The picture, which has since circulated widely online, showed him seated in a poorly lit room with visible bruises on his arms and body, sparking sympathy and concern among fans.

Videos from the courtroom showed Mercy Johnson present with her colleague, Doris Ogala, as they supported Regina Daniels. The three could be seen outside the court premises, looking helpless and disoriented due to Sammy’s condition.

Fans console Regina Daniels’ mum

Reactions have continued to pour in across social media, with fans and colleagues calling for fair treatment.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thrifted_kitchen said:

"So you do this to her family, and you expect her to return to your house! Make it make sense! No matter what, he shouldn’t have done this to the mother of his children. So after you’ve treated her badly, disrespected your in-laws, you expect her to use her legs to return back to your house? Nawa o."

zesty_fragrance said:

"I believe this is meant to happen so Regina can have enough reason to leave without any guilt. Let see how this unfolds."

uccie_standard said:

"One human being is putting this kind of stress on a family to save a reputation that is already in shambles to what aim? And another human being who claims to have a brain would support This. In a sane country you will need to take a break for working for the govt and work on your family."

royalempire_spiritual said:

"This boy did not steal or commit any crime for loving a kid sister and you put the whole family in this mess Regina will be the end of Ned he will ever regret fight her she not just a child oof the family but a chosen one nobody will understand now 😭peace."

mhzz_jayneyy said:

"Ned just use hin hand Dey scatter him family cos with all dis Gina no go go back."

vo_hairs said:

"For singles and intending couples: pay attention and never ignore how your partner treats others. Sooner or later, that same attitude will find its way to you. They definitely will treat u same way too."

ifeoma_annie said:

"So protecting one’s sister is now a criminal crime?"

bessb3at said:

"He knows after this he is ruined so he wants to go down with them. Suuck a heartless human being."

official_janecyril said:

"Omoh! It will be very hard for Regina to get custody of her children. This man no dey joke oo."

omalicha_berryy said:

"Ned onye OBI akpo Nawa ooh 😢."

update1974times said:

"Na mercy face says it all....the matter get k leg....the heat is heating..."

reallsyka said:

"@cutie_jullss please after these case kindly help look into people epa might have sent to prison I mean poor man pikin wey no get platform or voice . This so scary ! Sammy has a celebrity mother , sister and friends but see wetin them do am."

Regina Daniels’ family under pressure as brother faces prison. Credit: @regina.daniels

