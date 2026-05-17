Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent a message to businessman, Cubana Chief Priest, after reportedly losing in the APC primary election for a House of Representatives seat

Cubana Chief Priest was believed to be seeking the APC ticket for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East federal constituency of Imo state ahead of the 2027 elections

The socialite, who serves as the Imo state director of the City Boys Movement, reportedly lost to the lawmaker representing the constituency, Canice Nwachukwu, after 'polling 14 votes'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Owerri, Imo state - Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, has asked Pascal Okechukwu, the Nigerian socialite known as Cubana Chief Priest, to stay strong, positive, and hopeful despite his purported election loss.

The Cable reported that Cubana Chief Priest was defeated on Saturday, May 16, losing the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Seyi Tinubu consoles Cubana Chief Priest after his loss of the APC House of Representatives ticket in Imo State ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Twitter

Cubana was vying to be APC’s candidate for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 elections.

The 45-year-old reportedly lost the party ticket to Canice Nwachukwu, the incumbent representative of the constituency who is currently serving his second term.

Cubana, a former aide to Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo, has been vocal about his support for the current government and the ruling party. He was appointed as the Imo director of City Boy Movement (CBM), a youth-oriented support group for Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

Seyi Tinubu encourages Cubana Chief Priest

Reacting to the alleged outcome of the election involving Cubana Chief Priest, Seyi expressed confidence in the socialite's capability, while stating that not every contest is won.

He wrote on his Instagram story:

"Bro, sometimes, by losing a battle, you find a new way to win the war. Keep your head up @cubana_chiefpriest. We know what you are capable of achieving."

A social media publication showing Seyi Tinubu’s reaction can be seen below via X:

Legit.ng reports that ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria, the APC held its House of Representatives primary election on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

The development comes as political parties intensify preparations for the upcoming polls.

While the exercise was peaceful in some states, violence and irregularities were reported during the party’s House of Representatives primaries in Lagos.

Police arrest 10 people over violence at Lagos APC primaries on Saturday, May 16, 2026. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

According to The Punch, the Lagos State Police Command arrested 10 suspects in connection with violence in Egbe, Alimosho Local Government Area.

The incident, which occurred on Onilewura Street along Liasu Road, triggered panic among party members and residents as suspected hoodlums stormed the venue and fired gunshots sporadically.

The disruption forced voters and party officials to flee for safety, while several people sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Cubana Chief Priest speaks on alleged loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chief Priest reacted after reports claimed he lost the APC primary election for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East federal constituency seat ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a lengthy statement shared on his Instagram page, Cubana denied actively participating in the primary election process.

Source: Legit.ng