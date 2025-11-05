An associate claimed Sammy West was being taken to court for allegedly “defending his family,” not for any crime

Regina Daniels appealed to Nigerians to stop attacking her mother, insisting her marriage to Ned Nwoko was her own choice

The actress stated that her only focus now is finding her brother and ensuring his safety

This comes days after Regina took to her social media pages to publicly call out her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, accusing him of orchestrating the arrest of her siblings in a bid to pressure her into returning to the marriage.

In a now-viral Instagram post, an artist believed to be close to Sammy shared what he described as the truth behind the arrest.

His post read:

“SAMMYWEST is being taken to court today not for his crime, but for standing for his sister. His only offense was protecting his family. A man like that deserves honour, not punishment.”

The message has drawn deep emotional responses online, with many questioning whether Sammy’s arrest is connected to Regina’s marital dispute with Ned Nwoko.

Amid the tension, Regina Daniels posted a video urging Nigerians to stop dragging her mother, Rita Daniels, into the situation.

The actress revealed that contrary to popular belief, her mother originally opposed her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

She shared that she was so determined to marry him at the time that she reported her own family at a police station to prevent them from stopping her.

In her words:

“People should stop insulting my mother. My marriage was my personal decision. I no force anybody, na me carry my two legs enter.”

Regina added that she has no regrets about the choices she made back then, and that what matters now is the safety of her brother.

Fans react to new update on Regina's brother

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@jesusislord2329:

"Arresting someone without evidence of a crime or legal justification is prohibited under international human rights law as a form of arbitrary detention. This principle is enshrined in multiple foundational treaties and declarations, with specific articles explicitly addressing the issue.. @FREESAMMY NOW..."

@jesusislord2329:

"Only state authorities with legal jurisdiction may lawfully detain individuals, and even then, strict due process must be followed. A husband has no legal authority to detain or arrest anyone.. I hope this help ypu.@freesammy"

