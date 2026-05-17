“This Is 40!”: Uche Ogbodo Gets Emotional in Birthday Message About Her Journey
- Uche Ogbodo celebrated her 40th birthday with emotional words about the difficult and joyful moments that shaped her life journey
- The Nollywood actress shared stunning photos online as she reflected on pain, lessons, victories and the strength she gained before stepping into a new phase
- Fans and colleagues flooded her comment section with warm birthday messages after the actress opened up about her struggles, growth and gratitude at 40
Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has marked her 40th birthday with a deeply emotional message that captured her journey through life’s ups and downs.
The mother of three shared stunning photos on Instagram, reflecting on the struggles and victories that shaped her into the woman she is today.
She described the past years as a mix of challenges, tears, defiance, and joy, while giving thanks to God for the divine strength that carried her through.
Uche Ogbodo explained that reaching this milestone was not easy, but she credited God’s mercy and grace for sustaining her.
The actress also expressed gratitude to Mother Mary, saying she had experienced comfort and covering through her intercession.
“Heeeiiii! This is 40! Wow! I can’t believe it! What a race it has been to get here! God! It’s been tough, it’s been challenging, it’s been joy, it’s been tears, it’s been defiance… all this just to get here. I wouldn’t have made it this far without Your divine strength, Almighty God. ”
Uche Ogbodo went further to acknowledge every pain, lesson, and victory as part of the process that prepared her for this new chapter. She declared herself stronger, wiser, softer, fiercer, and more grateful than ever before.
“At 40, I stand stronger, wiser, softer, fiercer, and more grateful than ever before. Everything I survived shaped me for this moment. Every pain, every lesson, every victory led me here. Now, Lord, I am ready for this next phase. Lead me in Your light. Guide me with Your wisdom. Protect me with Your mercy. Strengthen me with Your power. Direct my steps and never let me go.”
She concluded by describing her birthday not just as a celebration but as testimony, grace, and answered prayers, declaring that her “Chapter 40 begins.”
Check out her Instagram birthday post below:
Fans celebrate actress Uche Ogbodo at 40
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
Fans and colleagues flooded her page with warm birthday wishes and praised her youthful appearance.
@judyaustin1:
“Happy beautiful birthday darling ❤️❤️❤️”
@toluasanu:
“😍😍😍😍 Happy birthday Uchhhhhhh 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 40 looks so good you. God bless you new year sis ❤️”
@benitaonyiuke:
“Soo gorgeous 😍 Happy birthday to you Goddess 😍 wish you Gods abundant blessings. Many happy returns ❤️🎉”
@meetjaneobi:
“You look so beautiful 😍😍😍😍”
Actress Uche Ogbodo defends Bambam
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo shared her thoughts on reality show star Bambam amid her alleged marriage crisis.
The actress defended Bambam after critics linked her body makeover and public outings to claims about her marriage allegedly crashing.
Ogbodo stated that no woman leaves a marriage simply because of cosmetic surgery, adding that problems in a marriage often come from the man’s actions, including abuse, disrespect or lack of care.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.