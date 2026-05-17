Uche Ogbodo celebrated her 40th birthday with emotional words about the difficult and joyful moments that shaped her life journey

The Nollywood actress shared stunning photos online as she reflected on pain, lessons, victories and the strength she gained before stepping into a new phase

Fans and colleagues flooded her comment section with warm birthday messages after the actress opened up about her struggles, growth and gratitude at 40

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has marked her 40th birthday with a deeply emotional message that captured her journey through life’s ups and downs.

The mother of three shared stunning photos on Instagram, reflecting on the struggles and victories that shaped her into the woman she is today.

Uche Ogbodo marks her 40th birthday as the actress opens up about struggles, growth and gratitude. Photo: ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

She described the past years as a mix of challenges, tears, defiance, and joy, while giving thanks to God for the divine strength that carried her through.

Uche Ogbodo explained that reaching this milestone was not easy, but she credited God’s mercy and grace for sustaining her.

The actress also expressed gratitude to Mother Mary, saying she had experienced comfort and covering through her intercession.

“Heeeiiii! This is 40! Wow! I can’t believe it! What a race it has been to get here! God! It’s been tough, it’s been challenging, it’s been joy, it’s been tears, it’s been defiance… all this just to get here. I wouldn’t have made it this far without Your divine strength, Almighty God. ”

Uche Ogbodo went further to acknowledge every pain, lesson, and victory as part of the process that prepared her for this new chapter. She declared herself stronger, wiser, softer, fiercer, and more grateful than ever before.

“At 40, I stand stronger, wiser, softer, fiercer, and more grateful than ever before. Everything I survived shaped me for this moment. Every pain, every lesson, every victory led me here. Now, Lord, I am ready for this next phase. Lead me in Your light. Guide me with Your wisdom. Protect me with Your mercy. Strengthen me with Your power. Direct my steps and never let me go.”

She concluded by describing her birthday not just as a celebration but as testimony, grace, and answered prayers, declaring that her “Chapter 40 begins.”

Check out her Instagram birthday post below:

Fans celebrate actress Uche Ogbodo at 40

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans and colleagues flooded her page with warm birthday wishes and praised her youthful appearance.

@judyaustin1:

“Happy beautiful birthday darling ❤️❤️❤️”

@toluasanu:

“😍😍😍😍 Happy birthday Uchhhhhhh 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 40 looks so good you. God bless you new year sis ❤️”

@benitaonyiuke:

“Soo gorgeous 😍 Happy birthday to you Goddess 😍 wish you Gods abundant blessings. Many happy returns ❤️🎉”

@meetjaneobi:

“You look so beautiful 😍😍😍😍”

Uche Ogbodo reflects on difficult moments and answered prayers while celebrating her 40th birthday with emotional words online. Photo: ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Actress Uche Ogbodo defends Bambam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo shared her thoughts on reality show star Bambam amid her alleged marriage crisis.

The actress defended Bambam after critics linked her body makeover and public outings to claims about her marriage allegedly crashing.

Ogbodo stated that no woman leaves a marriage simply because of cosmetic surgery, adding that problems in a marriage often come from the man’s actions, including abuse, disrespect or lack of care.

Source: Legit.ng