Regina Daniels’s marital issue with husband Ned Nwoko has put both her and her colleagues in disarray as they rally for her safety

In a recent video, Doris Ogala cried out over the safety of her colleague as she hinted that she was harming herself

Doris also spoke about Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels, stating how helpless she was, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Doris Ogala has raised serious concerns over the well-being of her younger colleague, Regina Daniels.

Recall that Regina Daniels has sparked fresh concern among fans and colleagues after breaking down in tears in a recent video where she spoke openly about her mental struggles and hinted at returning to her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Doris Ogala begs for help after Regina Daniels refuses to open her door. Credit: @mmaogala, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In a clip shared on her Instagram Story early Friday, the actress tearfully confessed that she had been struggling emotionally and mentally.

“I tried. I feel like I’m going crazy, I’m losing my mind, and it’s not making any sense. I’m really crying in front of everybody,” Regina said in the emotional video.

In a recent update, Doris disclosed that Regina was not opening the door to anyone around her.

According to her, the mum of two was currently in her house in Lagos while she and her mother Rita Daniels are in Abuja.

Doris alleged that Regina’s mum is also devastated by the ongoing saga. She mentioned that a couple of top personnel have refused to help them fight Ned Nwoko, as many were afraid of him.

She further claimed that Regina told her several heinous things Ned did to her in their marriage, as she expressed fear over the life of the young star.

Watch her video below:

Fans show concerns about Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

motayodiva22 said:

"So portraying her as unstable is wise to you? I said it the people around her are the problem? You can’t break the door down?"

shugar_c_ said:

"You guys are making this thing worse…. Crying and coming online like what are the public going to do about it? No big man wants their name dragged into family affairs… that connection is not strong… Leave social media and use wisdom to settle this thing. Social media will only make things worse and this video makes her unfit for the iids."

simplyabde said:

"Saying this is very dangerous!! This is depicting her as unsafe and unstable. They won’t allow her have those kids."

mynameis_oba said:

"Shey e ti en shiere niiiii.......what's these continuous nonsense."

gloriaoshuwa said:

"😢😢😢😢 Nothing will happen to Regina 😭 as the Lord liveth, The Universe will come through for her and her family. No one is above God Almighty."

victory_omogbai_esq said:

"Is the door made of iron or brass that you can't break it."

groovyrockie said:

"The lady is a clout chaser. "Somebody should come through for us". Is it online people that will come thru for you?"

sharon_lucious said:

"So why doing this video? What can we do about it ? Do we know her house? All of you around this girl no Dey help her at all."

osrichies said:

"Nollywood dn finally happen in real life 😂😂."

fateemah_ayah said:

"Ena truly get drama 😂."

vickybillz_official said:

"Make she go back to her husband."

official_insight_studio said:

"Is this Cry Really Real, you don't know wat to do and u are doing video."

happy_youngd said:

"Una dey disturb us o,, when everywhere was rosy nobody call us to come enjoy. We no forget when Oga dey go meet wifey for movie set and be flaunting money..even cashless policy that time you flaunted cash on our faces dat Daddy is the best. Just be calm wifey love conquers all❤️🙌🙌."

official__mrjay

"Dialogue is best way for conflict resolution. Forget about social media cry, Men don’t cry if not Ned tears for don turn river for wetin them do am."

barrywhite6603 said:

"She is enjoying with backwood and Cana.. U are here looking for public empathy."

jaybtechgadget said:

"Who b this one again 😂😂."

jay_kesh_619 said:

"I hope her situation will teach young girls lessons. Everything is not about 💰."

bitty4586 said:

"Ok we don hear , but we no fit do anything."

timi_klin said:

"When protesters were killed during the end sars protest, she dey lecture us, dey blame us for fighting for our freedom from our oppressors. Make she carry her wahala go meet her fellow politicians wives and people in power."

mdsduke said:

"She done high for inside room 😂😂😂😂 she's perfectly okay."

Concern grows as Regina Daniels isolates herself, Doris Ogala breaks down. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko spills reasons for marrying Regina

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old interview with Senator Ned Nwoko resurfaced online amid his ongoing marriage crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In the viral video shot in 2024, Nwoko admitted that he did not marry Regina Daniels for love.

The billionaire businessman and politician further broke down details of their union, igniting massive concerns online.

Source: Legit.ng