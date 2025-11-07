Regina Daniels finally broke down in tears as she considered returning to her separated husband, Ned Nwoko

On her Instagram story, the talented actress revealed she feels crazy and at the point of losing her mind

The mum of two addressed criticism of the good times she flaunted on social media about her marriage, triggering reactions online

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has left fans deeply worried after she broke down in tears in a new emotional video, where she opened up about her mental struggles and hinted at returning to her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

The actress, who shared the clip via her Instagram Story early Friday, admitted she had been struggling mentally and emotionally.

Emotional moment as Regina Daniels breaks down over Ned Nwoko controversy. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Fighting back tears, she confessed that she felt as if she were “losing her mind.” “I tried. I feel like I’m going crazy, I’m losing my mind, and it’s not making any sense. I’m really crying in front of everybody,”

Regina said tearfully in the video. Her breakdown came barely a day after she announced that her parents, who had been estranged for a long time, finally reconciled for her happiness, a concern she had described as “a huge relief.”

However, Regina’s emotional post has now sparked fresh concern among her fans, especially as it came amid reports of her brother’s arrest and her ongoing marital crisis with Senator Nwoko.

At one point in the video, she tearfully mentioned her brother’s situation, saying:

“Every time I wake up, I say one thing, ‘Oh my brother, today I hear good news, he’s about to be free, then tomorrow I hear another thing. Like, what’s the problem? But I’ve tried. I have to go. I will go back.”

Regina speaks out about flaunting wealth

In another video, the actress threatened to break her multimillion-naira phone as she addressed critics who had attacked her for flaunting her wealth during her marriage to Ned.

She questioned whether people expected her to showcase the hardship she faced instead of the luxury.

The mother of two argued that no one willingly puts their suffering on display, especially in situations like this.

Her statement has fueled speculation that the actress might soon be returning to her husband despite their troubled relationship.

Just weeks ago, a video from October 18 went viral, showing Regina crying and alleging domestic violence. In that clip, she said:

“In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing. But in my house, I am a queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much.”

Senator Nwoko has since denied the allegations, insisting that his wife’s emotional outburst stemmed from “drug and alcohol abuse” and that she required rehabilitation.

See Regina Daniels' videos below:

Regina Daniels trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

beyond_intimacy said:

"Here's the twist, Ned might not want her back because as it stands now, she is a looming danger to him. He will want her to go to rehab where she will be far away from her people, make sure she has no access to thr media and in no time, she will become so depressed. This man will treat her like a psychiatric patient. Is going back an option? No. Is apologising and involving who ever he respects needed? Yes."

urennah_ said:

"Wow! I still think her and her family handled this in a very wrong way, starting from when Sammy started shading him initially, Ned is not someone you can joke with, he has connectionsssss and his heart is at his back which I feel Regina should have been aware since they were once married. For this kind of person, you need to use wisdom to follow them up, not coming on the internet to be bashing him. I wish her and her family the best and I hope they come out of all of this in the end."

josmarketgirl said:

None of his wives have ever left him...if you go,you must return and they all know it sadly 😢 once you enter no going back

ayo_tunde_globe said:

"If you’re truly done, then no one can force you to continue. Get a lawyer and remove yourself from the situation instead of draining your energy and presenting yourself as a victim. You’ve already earned the support of the people — that doesn’t mean you have to stay somewhere that goes against your well-being. No adult should be able to coerce another into doing something against their will. You always have a choice."

loveth_igunbor said:

"Can anyone who is close to this girl talk to her. She positivity with her , hold and and just say everything will be ok."

uchemaduagwu said:

"Ned can't win that Senate seat again after all this."

niikelz said:

"God pls come through for this girl. Amen 🙏."

ms_uju said:

"People forget she was just a child when all this started. Maybe she thought marrying him would change her family’s life. It’s easy to judge from the outside, but no one deserves abuse or emotional pain. Let’s forgive her and wish her strength to heal."

zyllas3 said:

"Someone close to this girl should please help her, she seriously need help at the moment, we all make mistakes and is part of our journey in life."

nwanyibuego_ said:

"Before choosing a partner, look out for kindness and empathy. Observe how he treats other people. Don't ignore personality just cause they're playing love to you."

capstonerevelation said:

"Your brother made a huge mistake by defaming and threatening a sitting Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and online commenters misled him with hype. They even pushed your mother to come online and insult a senator without understanding the legal consequences. Over here, we don’t judge by emotion—facts and the law matter."

tochi_lifestyle said:

"To those who wasted good years staying loyal to a toxic partner, may God compensate you with someone who will be all you prayed for ✌️♥️."

_ugodibeze said:

"He’s gonna arrest her mum too? Isn’t this abuse of power? Are you going to arrest everyone that argues or disagrees with you? Nigeria abeg."

pweety_dee said:

"In all of these, having a kind man is a WIN 🏆."

doxie_food_bank said:

"Just pray you have nothing to do with the awon alagbara in this then you will understand there’s nothing really like rule of law."

_iamsheila__ said:

"Nawa o.. Marraige don become by force for Nigeria constitution??"

