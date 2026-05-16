The APC released the names of House of Representatives aspirants disqualified from participating in its 2027 primary elections across several states

Ondo and Rivers states recorded the highest number of aspirants marked “not cleared” during the APC screening exercise

The party did not provide reasons for the disqualification of affected aspirants ahead of the National Assembly primaries

The All Progressives Congress has released the names of House of Representatives aspirants disqualified from participating in its screening process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The affected aspirants are from Ondo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kogi and Rivers states. The party disclosed the development in a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

Felix Morka announced the release of the APC list of disqualified Reps aspirants. Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC releases disqualified aspirants' list

According to the statement, the decision followed the outcome of the party’s screening exercise conducted for National Assembly aspirants across various federal constituencies.

“The screening exercise was conducted by the Party’s Screening Committees in line with established procedures and guidelines,” the statement said.

The APC, however, did not state the reasons behind the “not cleared” status assigned to the affected aspirants.

Ondo, Rivers record highest numbers

ONDO STATE (Not cleared aspirants)

The following aspirants were marked “not cleared”:

Hon. Adefisoye Tajudeen (Idanre/Ifedore) Olusegun Victor Ategbole (Akoko South-East/South-West) Seun Oluwashina Ajongbolo (Akoko South-East/South-West) Rt. Hon. Arowole Ayodeji Samuel (Owo/Ose) Morufu Tosin Ibrahim (Akoko North-East/North-West) Oseni Oyeniyi (Akoko North-East/North-West) Olaleye John Adedipe (Akoko North-East/North-West)

BAUCHI STATE

Dr. Bashir Ibrahim Bello (Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency)

EBONYI STATE

Hon. Idu Igariwe (Afikpo/Edda Federal Constituency)

KOGI STATE

Sanni Salau Ogembe (Okene/Ogori-Magongo Federal Constituency)

RIVERS STATE

Air Commodore John Azubuike Opara (rtd) (Port Harcourt Federal Constituency) Hon. Anderson Allison Igbiki (Okrika/Ogu-Bolo Federal Constituency) Awaji Imombek D. Abirite (Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency) Hon. Boma Goodhead (Asari-Toru/Akuku-Toru Federal Constituency)

APC primaries continue nationwide

Meanwhile, Jamila Mani, Special Assistant on Girl Child Education and Development to Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, secured victory in the APC primary election for Mani/Bindawa Federal Constituency.

In Adamawa State, the party’s direct primaries faced delays and disruption in some wards after officials assigned to conduct the exercise failed to arrive.

Party members in Girei, Yola North and Yola South reportedly waited for several hours without receiving updates on the commencement of voting.

The APC is currently conducting internal exercises as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Power minister declares governorship ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said it was his turn to become Oyo state governor in 2027.

Legit.ng recalls that Adelabu had earlier said he returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to extend a hand of fellowship and reconciliation with all members of the party.

Adelabu noted that his return to the ruling APC from the Accord Party is not to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde in 2027.

“APC agent”: Dino Melaye blasts Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, has launched a sharp attack on Peter Obi following the ex-presidential candidate’s exit from the African Democratic Congress.

Melaye questioned Obi’s resilience in the face of political pressure and accused him of avoiding difficult environments within party structures.

Source: Legit.ng