An old interview with Senator Ned Nwoko has resurfaced online amid his ongoing marriage crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels

In the viral video shot in 2024, Nwoko frankly admitted that he did not marry Regina Daniels for love

The billionaire businessman and politician further broke down details of their union, igniting massive concerns online

A resurfaced video of politician Ned Nwoko explaining why he married actress Regina Daniels despite having five other wives has sparked mixed reactions online.

In the old interview with BBC, Nwoko revealed that his decision to marry Regina was influenced by family pressure and their shared roots.

Ned Nwoko’s old confession about Regina Daniels’ marriage goes viral again. Credit: @princenednwoko

“For her particularly, I married her because she is from my place. I was under pressure from my family,” he stated.

The lawyer and philanthropist, who has five other wives, said he never believed in dating before marriage, explaining that he often marries within a short period of meeting his partners. “We married within three weeks.

I don’t believe in dating anyone to marry them. When you marry them, you need to fall in love from within the marriage,” Nwoko said.

He also emphasised his belief in polygamy, adding that Regina was aware he might take more wives in the future.

According to him, his background and desire for a large family shaped his marital choices.

The throwback clip, which recently resurfaced on social media amid their ongoing marital feud and allegations, sparked discussions.

Watch the video below:

Ned Nwoko’s revelation sparks debate

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

abbybianca95 said:

"You used Regina to gain popularity and votes bcz that gal carries favor we love her and she will bounce back like never before."

officialtinatz said:

"Which under pressure grandpa 🙌 you have to respect that little girl please."

zyba_news said:

"He married her to push votes for her as a senator."

pvkinyaga said:

"Declaring publicly that you are not interested in your woman at the time when she needs the most is the highest level of betrayal a spouse can experience."

ms_tibu said:

"Why didn’t he marry her mother if he was that much under pressure.?"

nyamekeba said:

"The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. Be guided people, sacrifice/rituals come in different forms."

esorcha said:

"If you married her because she is from your place, were there not older or matured unmarried ladies in your place to marry?"

haddyester said:

*End child marriage in Africa* This is one of it guys, she might have been 18 or whatever age I dunno but she was still a child!!!!!!!"

gifty.debrah said:

"At your age and money, you married this little gal under pressure? Oh Ned, please come again. 😮😮😮."

temmysexy___ said:

"Men!!!!!!!!!!!!! Like haaa even grandpa still dey behave this way? Then I give up 😢."

__marytee__ said:

"At your age you where under pressure to marry a wife 😂I mean to marry the 6th wife 😮😮."

qweenij said:

"Under pressure as per the only son in your family that has hit 40 years? This man sef."

schoolofevangelist said:

"For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting Life. ❤️❤."

gossipmilltvupdate said:

"Odogwu indeed. Her mom said she didn’t hook them up, ancient man said he met Regina through her mom which one we go believe."

veekaluki said:

"So after giving her kids, he realised that he married her under pressure?"

uchay_orakwue said:

"Jesus is Lord… oh chim."

painlesslyf_myzgod said:

"Which kind of pressure???"

good_makky1 said:

"Pressure at 60+ years????"

Fans react as old video of Ned Nwoko explaining marriage to Regina Daniels resurfaces. Credit: @princenednwoko

