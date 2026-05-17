Affordable living is found in Nigeria's North-East and South-West states amid rising costs

Zamfara, Ebonyi, and Katsina lead as the top affordable states for Nigerian families

Consider security and job access alongside affordability when relocating in Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

As the cost of living continues to rise across Nigeria, many households are searching for states where daily expenses remain manageable and basic needs are still relatively affordable.

From food prices to rent, transportation, and utility costs, affordability has become a major factor for families, workers, students, and business owners considering relocation.

Food inflation surges as Nigeria, cost of living hits a new high. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Recent inflation trends show that the most affordable states to live in Nigeria are largely concentrated in the North-East, North-West, and parts of the South-West, where stronger local agricultural output and lower commercial pressure help keep prices stable.

These states record lower headline and food inflation rates, making them attractive options for Nigerians looking to reduce financial strain.

1. Zamfara

Zamfara ranks among the cheapest states to live in Nigeria due to its low inflation rate, strong local food production, and relatively inexpensive housing.

Transportation costs also remain moderate compared to major urban centres, making day-to-day living less financially demanding.

2. Ebonyi

Ebonyi State is often regarded as one of the most affordable places to live, especially because of its low food inflation and strong agricultural base.

Residents benefit from cheaper staple foods and lower household expenses, helping families stretch their income further.

3. Katsina

Katsina State offers a cost-effective standard of living with stable prices and a slower pace of inflation.

The state’s relatively calm commercial environment helps reduce the pressure often seen in high-demand cities.

4. Adamawa

Adamawa State benefits from government-backed agricultural initiatives that help keep food prices and transport costs below the national average.

This makes it a practical option for people seeking a more affordable lifestyle.

5. Taraba

Taraba State remains one of Nigeria’s most affordable states because of its strong agricultural economy and favourable food inflation rates.

Basic household expenses are generally lower, especially for families dependent on regular food purchases.

6. Yobe

Yobe State features relatively stable prices and a consistent food supply supported by state agricultural campaigns.

Its affordability makes it attractive for residents looking to cut recurring living expenses.

7. Sokoto

Sokoto State combines lower transport costs with irrigation-supported farming, helping stabilise food prices.

This balance contributes to a generally lower cost of living.

8. Ondo

Ondo State stands out as one of the few South-West states on the list.

Its affordability is supported by mechanised farming, lower food and living expenses than in Lagos and Abuja.

9. Borno

Borno State, despite ongoing regional challenges, still maintains relatively affordable food prices due to strong agricultural activity in several communities.

This helps reduce the burden of daily survival for many residents.

10. Bauchi

Bauchi State offers one of the lowest housing and general living costs compared to major commercial hubs like Lagos.

Rent, transportation, and food expenses are often far more manageable for average-income earners.

Affordability is more than cheap food

While food and housing are major indicators of affordability, choosing where to live should also involve other important factors such as security, access to jobs, healthcare, and infrastructure.

A state may be cheaper, but economic opportunities and quality of life must also be considered before making relocation decisions.

Food prices climb across Nigeria, but some states remain affordable. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Experts advise Nigerians to compare current economic conditions across regions before making major moves. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics can also help residents track inflation trends and make better financial decisions.

For many Nigerians facing rising living costs, finding the right state could mean the difference between constant financial pressure and a more stable, sustainable life.

Price of locally-produced rice hits new high

Legit.ng earlier reported that according to its Selected Food Price Watch report for March 2026, the average cost of a 50kg bag of local short-grain rice rose by 20.5%, moving from N92,946 in February to N112,000 in March.

The report also revealed that imported rice became more expensive during the same period.

A 50kg bag of foreign rice increased by 3.06%, climbing from N110,589 in February to N133,975 in March.

Source: Legit.ng