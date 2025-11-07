Regina Daniels shared an emotional message online, expressing pain over her brother’s ongoing detention

The actress hinted she may return to her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, if that is the only way to secure her brother’s freedom

Her post has fueled deep concern among fans, who are questioning the power dynamics in the situation

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has hinted at returning to her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, amid the incarceration of her brother, Sammy West.

The actress and Ned have been at loggerheads after she moved out of their home over allegations of domestic violence.

The crisis further escalated when Sammy West was arrested in controversial circumstances, according to Regina, on the orders of her husband.

Regina Daniels says she is ready to return to her husband, Ned Nwoko, if that will make her brother regain freedom. Photos: @regina.daniels/IG.

Sammy was arraigned in court on Thursday, November 6, reportedly with legal representation, a situation that has overwhelmed her sister.

The mother of two took to Instagram to reveal that she may be considering returning to her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, if that is the only way to have her brother released.

In the lengthy post, Regina lamented the alleged treatment her brother has received, saying she could no longer bear the weight of the struggle.

According to her, Sammy’s only offence was standing up for her at a time she needed protection. She expressed disappointment in the Nigerian system, especially law enforcement, saying she once respected the police but no longer feels the same.

Regina claimed the situation had left her “crippled,” emotionally exhausted, and feeling powerless.

She expressed fear and sadness over what she described as the power imbalance in her situation.

She added that based on the law, she believes there is no solid case against her brother, but the system appears tilted in favor of her estranged husband.

The post read in part.

“I give up! What was my brother’s offence? Fighting for his baby sister because his in-laws would always beat her up?” I will return if that’s the only way, do whatever he says… Only then will my brother return. Ned Nwoko is bigger than the whole of Nigeria; that’s what this means. We lost, or rather I lost!”

Fans react to Regina Daniels' ordeal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@arashowpartiessandeventss:

"Don’t give up and don’t go back if that’s the stress you go through …Go to your ALTAR and pray very well ,ask for mercy from God and He will come through for you"

@jimmy_lucia197:

"Just felt heartbroken for Gina.. you're really going through so much pains, please God intervene in her case,this stress is too much for her,my prayers are with you and your family"

@akorfa_gh:

"If Ned could do this to you and your family publicly then only God knows what you’ve been through privately!!! Stay strong"

@oloriwendytunes:

"It will never be better for anyone who makes a mockery of this young lady or supports her family being oppressed."

Regina Daniels says her brother's detention left her crippled and feeling powerless. Photos: @regina.daniels/@nednwoko/IG.

