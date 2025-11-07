Following Regina Daniels' recent decision to go back to her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, BBNaija Phyna spoke up

Recall that the actress hinted she may return to the senator if that is the only way to secure her brother’s freedom

The reality TV star, who recently became a close ally of the movie star, revealed that she knew what the actress had spoken

Reality TV star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has spoken out concerning her colleague Regina Daniels amid her marital tension with Ned Nwoko.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the mum of two hinted at returning to her estranged husband amid the incarceration of her brother, Sammy West.

BBNaija’s Phyna sends cryptic message to Regina Daniels amid talk of returning to Ned Nwoko. Credit: @unusalphyna

Source: Instagram

The actress and Ned have been at loggerheads since she moved out of their home over allegations of domestic violence.

The mother of two took to Instagram to reveal that she may be considering returning to her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, if that is the only way to have her brother released.

In the lengthy post, Regina lamented the alleged treatment her brother had received, saying she could no longer bear the weight of the struggle.

BBNaija Phyna warns Regina Daniels

The former Big Brother Naija winner, who recently became a close ally of Regina, publicly advised the actress not to return to her husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a video that has since gone viral, Phyna expressed concern for Regina’s well-being, urging her to think carefully before making any decisions about her marriage. “Regina, please don’t go back to Ned.

I can’t imagine what will happen to you if you go back to him after all that has now happened publicly,” Phyna said.

She further revealed that she knew what the movie star had suffered before leaving her marriage, and called on the justice system of Nigeria.

Watch her speak below:

BBNaija Phyna warns Regina Daniels, reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fine_gurl_micky said:

"If he can publicly do this to her and her family imagine what happens behind closed doors."

ezekielezzy said:

"Regina fans should advice her to keep her marriage matters of social media, we know quite well you’ve always brought your matters here, but at this point keep ur affairs off social media, when you start getting trolls don’t expect everyone defend you, people are entitled to their opinions. Keep ur stuff off social media or bring it here and face what ever backlash you get."

mzmeemee1 said:

Being a woman in Nigeria is so stressful.

hobaby_beauty_affair said:

"Obviously, Ned is using Regina for spiritual purposes oloriburuku baba ofo,olori kolobo bi abo tunwo."

ayomi___x said:

"She should actually hold the people speaking up for her tight. Cuz, it takes a lot to interfere in a situation like this. I just hope she finds peace."

juliiet_44 said:

"Regina’s story should remind everyone that not all that glitters is gold. Sometimes what looks like a dream from the outside can be a silent storm inside."

ogunsoladebayo said:

"The narrative you guys paint confuses me."

ejiofor_racheal_nneka said:

"She Dey alive now make we save her no be when she die now den go Dey shout justice for Gina oooo."

anieduugo_md said:

"Being a woman in Nigeria is not scary rather biting more than you can chew it's what's scary. When Ned arrested other women with his influence una no talk. Now una Don turn activist abi?"

BBNaija’s Phyna spills reasons why Regina Daniels shouldn’t go back to Ned Nwoko. Credit: @unsualphyna

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko spills reasons for marrying Regina

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old interview with Senator Ned Nwoko resurfaced online amid his ongoing marriage crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In the viral video shot in 2024, Nwoko admitted that he did not marry Regina Daniels for love.

The billionaire businessman and politician further broke down details of their union, igniting massive concerns online.

Source: Legit.ng