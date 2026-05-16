Destiny Boy’s father emotionally revealed that many people who showed concern during the singer’s burial stopped checking on him shortly after the funeral

The grieving father shared the painful reality of living inside the house his late son built for him, which is the same place where the young Afrofuji singer was buried

Mixed reactions followed online after the video surfaced, as some Nigerians compared him to Mohbad’s father, while others defended his right to speak openly about his pain

The father of late Afrofuji star Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has spoken about the pain of losing his son and the loneliness that followed.

Legit.ng reported that Destiny Boy died in January 2026 at just 22 years old after a sudden illness that shocked fans and the Nigerian music scene.

The singer’s death, which followed a sudden illness involving vomiting white substance, sent shockwaves through social media, though family members firmly rejected suggestions of foul play.

Destiny Boy’s grieving father opens up about abandonment and painful life inside the house his late son built. Photo: iam_destinyboy

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating widely on social media, the father of the Afrobeats and Fuji singer explained that life has not felt real since the burial of his son, and most of the people who showed concern at that time have since disappeared.

"Ever since my son, Destiny boy passed away, I have not been myself. Nobody checked on me again after the burial."

He revealed that only one person has continued to stand by him, offering both financial and emotional support.

According to him, a man he identified as Mr Ultimate Caterpillar sends money every week, makes regular calls, and visits to check on him.

“It’s only Ultimate Carterpillar that send me money weekly for upkeep. He's the only one who calls and visits me every time.”

The grieving father added that he now lives in the house Destiny Boy built for him, which is also where the young singer was laid to rest.

He described the painful irony of waking up daily in the same place his son was buried.

“Everything is still like a dream to me. I am living in the house that he built for me, which is also the place he was buried.”

As the video trends online, many social media users mocked him, suggesting that he's feeling entitled to public support.

They related him to the father of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, who has been in several controversies since the death of his son in September 2023, while others defended Destiny Boy's father.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Destiny Boy's father revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@hardeyhemmie_ said:

"Oga go work jor! You no even shame! Mr man you are still young enough to work but laziness and entitlement won't let. Aburo baba Mohbad."

@simpleebunmi commented:

"Low budget Baba Mohbaddddd…. What should we do with this information now???? Bcos I dont understand."

@glossed_by_mo reacted:

"Go meet Baba mohbad for past question in the game😂😂😂😂."

@sholyzofficial_ wrote:

"How Did We Lose Sympathy 😢 The Whole Comment Section Saying Baba Mohbad Second… He Lost A Glorious Son And He's Out Here Saying Out He's Pain and Y'all Are Laughing At Him Omo!!! I Pray None Of You Go Thru What He's Going Thru Currently."

@ogbeni_olumose said:

"When the boy sef dey give you money, how many motherless baby home you visited..lolz Those his friends too, pray make them no tire o cause they have parents to take care."

Destiny Boy’s father shares emotional struggle after singer’s death as mixed reactions trail his comments online. Photo: iam_destinyboy

Source: Instagram

Wizkid's baby mama defends son

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Oluwanishola Ogudu, mother of Wizkid's eldest son, Boluwatife Balogun, reacted strongly after a disturbing comment targeted her 15-year-old son.

She unleashed a fierce condemnation against a critic who suggested trading her son's life for the revival of late singer Destiny Boy after Boluwatife shared stylish photos on social media.

The exchange highlighted the toxic rivalry between fan groups of Nigeria's biggest Afrobeat stars, Wizkid and Davido, which often spills into personal attacks online.

Source: Legit.ng