A Nigerian man has alleged that Regina Daniels’ marriage to Ned Nwoko was sealed in a shrine, not a church or mosque

His claim surfaces as Regina publicly distances herself from her marital issues

The actress maintained she made the decision to marry Ned herself, even against her family’s wishes

The ongoing situation surrounding Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, has taken yet another unexpected turn after a Nigerian man shared a controversial opinion on their marital bond.

In a now-viral video, the man argued that Regina’s alleged move to walk away from the marriage would not be as straightforward as people think.

According to him, the actress’ marriage to the billionaire politician was not conducted in a church or mosque, but rather in a traditional shrine, which he claimed makes it spiritually binding.

He asked:

“Regina Daniels, who wasn’t wedded in a church or mosque but in a shrine, now wants a divorce. Didn’t she know she had already joined a secret cult?” he asked.

His comment has now added another layer to the already emotional conversation surrounding Regina’s marriage and family situation.

This comes after Regina, on Monday, November 03, accused Ned Nwoko of orchestrating the arrest of her brother, Sammy West.

The actress expressed worry and frustration as efforts to get Sammy released continued.

Her mother, Rita Daniels, also voiced her displeasure, alleging that Regina had been financially supportive of Ned during their marriage.

However, Rita’s remarks drew criticism from some online users who accused her of influencing Regina's marital decisions.

In response, Regina publicly defended her mother. She insisted that her mother never pushed her into the marriage. In fact, Regina revealed that her family initially opposed the union.

The actress went as far as reporting her family to the police because she was determined to marry Ned.

She emphasised that what matters now is finding and helping her brother, not revisiting old decisions.

Regina said:

“People should stop insulting my mother. My marriage was my personal decision. Nobody forced me. I made my choice.”

Netizens react to man's comment on Regina Daniels

@the_oddmind:

"Being wedded in a traditional way is different from being occultic. He chose to wed them in African Igbo cultural way. The same way your great great great fathers have been doing."

@firstnoble:

"Traditional wedding is not a cult. Traditional wedding is the only wedding we are supposed to be doing in Nigeria."

@NPPGG_;

"From 1st to 5th abi 6th wife dey silent dey enjoy, you way just join cult which day just dey give wahala"

@CoiNDosh:

"Regina Daniel problem is that is was took young to go into such marriage; if she was in her 30s she wouldn’t have problems with that; she was clouded by the benefits; after all na I go have with him how many minutes kwanu; that was her mindset."

