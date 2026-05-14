Billionaire wife Shade Okoya rejoiced with Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe on the birth of their triplets

A video also captured the adorable gifts the philanthropist sent to the Nollywood couple's triplets

The generous gesture stirred a reaction from Mo Bimpe as fans and well-wishers congratulated the couple

Billionaire Razak Okoya's wife, Shade Okoya, has caused a buzz on social media with the gifts she sent to Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets after their birth.

On Wednesday, May 13, a clip emerged on social media showing a series of baby products like diapers, plastic chairs, and other essentials from Shade to Mo Bimpe's triplets.

Billionaire Okoya’s wife Shade sends gifts to Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets. Credit: shadeokoya/mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Resharing the clip on her Instagram story, Mo Bimpe expressed appreciation to the billionaire's wife as she wrote,

"Thank you so much mummy."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Toyin Abraham warmed the hearts of many following her visit to Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s house.

A video went viral on X showing Toyin’s courtesy visit just as most of her colleagues did over the weekend. Netizens quickly pointed out how the movie star knelt to humbly greet the elders she met in the couple’s animated household.

Recall that Lateef and his wife welcomed their triplet five years after their marriage. The celebrity couple shared the good news on social media on May 1, 2026.

A screenshot of Shade Okoya's gifts to Lateef Adedimeji's triplets and Mo Bimpe's reaction is below:

Billionaire Okoya’s wife Shade's gifts to Mo Bimpe's triplets stun many. Credit: shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Shade Okoye's gift to triplets

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens, as many congratulated Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe. Read the comments below:

Didi232154 commented:

"God bless her, the triple are gifted children, God will continue to favor them."

Hidowu Betty Har-ramide wrote:

"Ma pls keep my own gift o as i tap triplet from the Adedimeta ooo Ese ma."

Okunola Abiodun commented:

"Lateef, osese bere kilo to rio.mi lo to rio, Triples,more are still coming my brother."

Ola Doyinbo said:

"Infact gift go full una house o."

Olayinka Alabi Bello commented:

"Boripe Nile adire this is pure grace."

Akinola Adunni said:

"Whaoooowaooo , may God continue to bless her inshallah."

Fumilayo Akinbola commented:

"Oluwa a wo awon eta fun wa (Amin).Congratulation ma/sir by this time next year we shall celebrate a set of twins in your family."

OluwaBanke Akinlade said:

"Thanks so much ma May almighty GOD continue to bless you and protect you in all your ways in life more progress and more success to your hands work."

Lateef Adedimeji faces backlash over triplets' names

Legit.ng previously reported that a social media personality identified as MS Baba called out Lateef Adedimeji over the Arabic names he gave his children.

In a video shared via TikTok, Ms Baba criticised Lateef for giving his triplets Arabic names rather than indigenous Yoruba names. According to the man, the actor didn't learn from the indigenous Yoruba culture he promotes through his movies.

Expressing disappointment, the social media personality argued that given Lateef's "exposure and education," the actor should have prioritised his cultural heritage.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng