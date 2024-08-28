Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark, courses and fees for 2024/2025 admission
Ambrose Alli University was established in 1981 as Bendel State University by Professor Ambrose Folorunsho Alli. The institution is one of the best state universities in Nigeria and the region, with thirteen faculties in sciences and arts. This guide will help you understand Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark and admission requirements for various courses.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark
- What are the courses offered at Ambrose Alli University?
- Faculty of Agriculture
- Faculty of Arts
- Faculty of Basic Sciences
- Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Engineering and Technology
- Faculty of Environmental Studies
- Faculty of Law
- Faculty of Management Sciences
- Faculty of Physical Sciences
- Faculty of Life Sciences
- Faculty of Social Sciences
- Ambrose Alli University's admission requirements
- What course can I study with 160 in AAU?
- How much are Ambrose Alli University's school fees?
Ambrose Alli University's vision for aspiring students is to offer all-rounded development through its dedication to excellent teaching and research and a dynamic view of the world's technological realities. Like all prominent universities, the AAU cut-off marks for all courses guide aspiring students in entry into their preferred fields of study.
Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark
Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic still year ranges between 140 and 240 for various faculties. They may likely remain the same as the institution has not updated them on their official website yet.
Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for Medicine
Medical courses at AAU are provided under two faculties: Clinical Sciences and Basic Sciences in the College of Medicine. Degrees offered at the state college are B.Sc., MBBS, Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Sciences and Medical Physiology.
Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science is 55, with a JAMB Score of 220 and above. The approved cut-off mark for Basic Medical Sciences is 35, with a JAMB score of 140 and above.
Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for Computer Science
The Computer Science program is provided under the Faculty of Physical Sciences. According to the university's 2022/2023 admission requirements, students must have a cut-off mark of 35 points with a JAMB score of 140 or higher.
Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for Law
The Faculty of Law was established in 1981 and was one of the initial academic programmes offered at the then Bendel State University. Qualified applicants to the programme must have a minimum score of 60 points with a JAMB Score of 240 or above.
Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for Mass Communication
The Faculty of Arts departments have the lowest cut-off and JAMB score in the university, except for the Mass Communication, Theatre, and Media Arts departments. Students pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication must have a minimum qualifying mark of at least 40 points and 200 or more JAMB scores.
Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for other courses
Does AAU accept 140? The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) approves 140 points as the cut-off mark for state universities such as AAU. Here is a detailed guide to the learning institutions' cut-off marks for other courses.
|Faculty
|Cut-off mark
|JAMB score
|Agriculture
|35
|140
|Arts
|35
|140–160
|Education
|35
|140
|Engineering and Technology
|45
|180
|Environmental Studies
|35
|140
|Life Sciences
|35
|140
|Management Sciences
|45
|180
|Medical Laboratory Sciences
|55
|220
|Physical Sciences
|35
|140
|Social Sciences
|35
|140
The cut-off marks and JAMB scores may vary for different courses within each faculty. The exceptions are listed below:
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|JAMB score
|Mass Communication Department (Arts)
|50
|200 and above
|Theatre & Media Arts Department (Arts)
|40
|160 and above
|Industrial and Production Engineering Department (Engineering & Technology)
|35
|140 and above
|Microbiology Department (Life Sciences)
|40
|160 and above
|Banking & Finance Department (Management Sciences)
|35
|140 and above
|Public Administration Department (Management Sciences)
|38
|140 and above
What are the courses offered at Ambrose Alli University?
The state university has thirteen faculties and more than 50 departments. 24 of these departments offer learners a skills training programme through the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme. Below is a list of all the degree programmes offered in all faculties and departments in the institution.
Faculty of Agriculture
- Crop Science
- Soil Science
- Animal Science
- Agricultural Economics and Extension
Faculty of Arts
- English
- History and International Studies
- Modern Languages
- Philosophy
- Religious Management and Cultural Studies
- Theatre and Media Arts
Faculty of Basic Sciences
- Physiology
- Medical Biochemistry
- Anatomy
Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- Community Medicine & Primary Health Care
- Surgery
- Pathological Sciences
- Pharmacology and Therapeutics
- Paediatrics
- Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Medicine
Faculty of Education
- Business Education
- Curriculum and Instruction
- Educational Foundations and Management
- Guidance and Counselling
- Physical and Health Education
- Vocational and Technical Education
Faculty of Engineering and Technology
- Civil Engineering
- Electrical, Electronic and Computer Engineering
- Industrial and Production Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
Faculty of Environmental Studies
- Architecture
- Building
- Fine and Applied Arts
- Geography and Environmental Management
Faculty of Law
- Commercial and Industrial Law
- Private and Property Law
- Public Law
- Jurisprudence and International Law
Faculty of Management Sciences
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Public Administration
Faculty of Physical Sciences
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Mathematics and Statistics
- Physics
Faculty of Life Sciences
- Biochemistry
- Plant Science and Biotechnology (Botany)
- Microbiology
- Zoology
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Economics
- Library and Information Science
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Sociology
Ambrose Alli University's admission requirements
Here are some of the main requirements for Ambrose Alli University's admission:
- Applicants must have chosen Ambrose Alli University as their first choice in the JAMB 2024 UTME.
- A minimum JAMB score of 140 points is required.
- Applicants must meet the cut-off marks for their chosen course.
- Applicants must be at least 16 years old (except for certified gifted applicants).
- A testimonial from the applicant's secondary school principal is required.
- A letter of reference from a reputable individual in society is required.
What course can I study with 160 in AAU?
Based on the institution's 2022/2023 cut-off marks, you qualify to apply to several professional courses in the Arts, Agriculture, Education, Environmental Studies, Life, Physical, and Social Sciences faculties.
How much are Ambrose Alli University's school fees?
The admission or acceptance fee at Ambrose Alli University for the 2022/2023 academic year was ₦50,200. Returning students (2012/2013–2022/2023) paid a similar amount for admission.
In 2022/2023, Ambrose Alli University's school fees ranged between ₦157,000 and ₦331,750 for 100-level and direct-entry students. Importantly, you can contact the institution for more accurate figures.
Ambrose Alli University's cut-off marks can help you choose your desired school for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses. The cut-off marks are considerably lower, opening access to different fields for more students. Consider enrolling at the university for your desired courses.
