Actress Regina Daniels has shared pictures of herself in an office at the Senate Chambers-National Assembly in Abuja

The Nollywood actress also dropped a hint about a new political role, as she sat comfortably in the office chair

Regina Daniels' pictures came months after she was named the general secretary of the Senators' Wives Association of Nigeria

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, and wife of Nigerian billionaire Senator Ned Nwoko, on Friday, May 30, caused a buzz on social media after she shared pictures of herself at the Senate Chambers-National Assembly in Abuja.

Regina, who was named the general secretary of the Senators' Wives Association of Nigeria in November 2024, in one of the pictures sat confidently in the chair, as many speculated that it was her new office.

Fueling more speculations, the mother of two in the caption of the pictures wrote,

"Served to serve."

Legit.ng reported that in July 2023, Regina Daniels was appointed as the social secretary for the 10th Assembly Senators’ Wives Forum Executive Council.

The announcement was made during the first meeting of the 10th Senator’s wives association of Nigeria, hosted by Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Slide the post below to see pictures of Regina Daniels in an office at the National Assembly, Abuja:

Fans react to Regina Daniels' picture

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from Regina Daniels' fans and followers.

temple_movies_tv said:

"Honorable NneAmaka."

brownsugarj1 reacted:

"Official girl in Cassie's voice."

wehyeeselmah said:

"See my Queen Her Excellency Regina Daniels nwoko I love love love you so so so so much."

sweezzy1 reacted:

"Keep serving your soup no fit finish Asa’m."

benard101231 said:

"Exactly how I want to set up my office go allow people go for trading."

big_amalove reacted:

"The most gorgeous, intelligent and brave lady I have seen in a while."

sparklehub27 said:

"The mother dat mother dia mother,d person way Una Dey insult go soon turn una president make we Dey go."

ojicash_fabrics said:

"My dear if you can enroll in a part-time university and get the degree it will b lovely .bcos you will go higher in politics."

ada_beke_comedy said:

"That's good congratulations Regi but try cover your brast.."

ella.champion24 said:

"Cover ur brest abeg...haba mtthwwww."

ikeamakabenedicta reacted:

"So you don switch to APC."

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two who used to be friends stopped following each other on Instagram. Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

