ISIS second-in-command Abu-Bilal al-Minuki killed in Nigerian and US counterterrorism operation

Al-Minuki linked to strategic ISIS operations across West Africa and the Sahel region

US designated al-Minuki as a global terrorist in 2023, reflecting his threat level

Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, widely described by security analysts as a senior figure within the Islamic State network in Africa, has reportedly been killed in a coordinated counterterrorism operation involving Nigerian and United States forces.

The strike reportedly took place in the Lake Chad Basin, a long-standing hotspot for extremist activity.

Abu-Bilal al-Minuki: 6 Things About ISIS 2nd-In-Command Killed By US-Nigeria Joint Forces

Source: UGC

His reported death has attracted international attention due to his alleged position within ISIS and the scale of the joint operation that targeted him.

Legit.ng has compiled six things to know about him:

He was reportedly ISIS’ global second-in-command

Al-Minuki has been described in multiple intelligence and security assessments as occupying a senior leadership position within ISIS, allegedly serving as its second-in-command on a global level.

He was said to be deeply involved in strategic coordination within the organisation.

He was believed to be from Borno state

He was widely believed to be of Nigerian origin, with reports linking him specifically to Mainok in Borno State.

This connection has been repeatedly cited in intelligence assessments and counterterrorism briefings.

His alleged origin has drawn attention because Borno remains a major centre of insurgent activity in Nigeria’s north-east. Authorities have long tracked individuals from the region suspected of joining extremist networks operating across borders.

His alias was linked to Mainok identity

The alias “al-Minuki” is understood to have been derived from Mainok, suggesting a direct reference to his purported hometown.

Security analysts say such naming patterns are often used by militant figures to reflect origin or affiliation.

This naming link has been used in multiple reports to help identify his background and trace possible recruitment pathways. It also reinforces claims connecting him to extremist networks operating in northern Nigeria and the wider Sahel, Nigerian Tribune reported.

He allegedly coordinated ISIS operations in West Africa and the Sahel

Al-Minuki was accused of playing a significant role in coordinating ISIS-linked activities across West Africa and the Sahel region. This area spans several countries and has remained a focal point for insurgent operations.

He was also alleged to have contributed to strategic planning for attacks and logistical support across multiple extremist cells. Security reports suggest his influence extended into transnational networks operating across porous borders in the region.

He was designated a global terrorist by the United States in 2023

In 2023, the United States officially designated al-Minuki as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, a classification used for individuals linked to international terrorism.

The designation reflected concerns about his alleged operational role within ISIS structures.

The listing placed him under sanctions and highlighted his importance within global counterterrorism priorities.

He was reportedly killed in a joint US–Nigeria strike

Al-Minuki was reportedly killed during a coordinated military operation involving Nigerian and United States forces. The strike targeted his position in the Lake Chad Basin as part of broader counterterrorism efforts.

The operation is said to have formed part of ongoing collaboration between both countries aimed at disrupting extremist strongholds. Officials described it as a precision action against a high-value target within ISIS-linked networks.

ISIS moves operation to West Africa

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States has highlighted Nigeria and the wider Lake Chad Basin as critical areas in its 2026 counterterrorism strategy, warning that extremist groups across Africa continue to pose a growing threat to global security.

According to the strategy document, regions such as West Africa, the Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin, Mozambique, Sudan and Somalia have witnessed a resurgence of terrorist activity following the collapse of ISIS strongholds in Iraq and Syria.

Source: Legit.ng