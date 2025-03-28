The first quarter of 2025 came with relationship dramas, from marital crashes to partners repeatedly dragging each other on social media

Amid the brouhaha, some celebrities in the entertainment industry found love and started new relationships

Some even went as far as proposing in videos that stirred up anticipation about them walking down the aisle soon

The first three months of 2025 in the Nigerian entertainment industry have been mostly centred on relationships.

From cheating allegations to husbands and wives repeatedly coming for each other as they 'wash their dirty linens' on the streets of social media, netizens have seen it all.

The first quarter saw online in-laws having to pick sides, with some also dishing out relationship advice.

Amid the relationship crashes and troubles, some celebrities found new partners to start another marital journey with, and others found love.

Some celebrities further stirred up anticipation about weddings after sharing videos of their proposals with their partners.

We can also say that while some were 'chopping breakfast,' others were being hit by Cupid.

Going into the next nine months of 2025, fans will be looking forward to another year of lavish weddings where celebrities showcase their romantic journeys.

In this article, Legit.ng lists high-profile weddings that will capture the attention of social media and fans alike. The kind of weddings that will keep many talking for the rest of the year, especially the 'single pringles.'

1. Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian sweetheart's Nigerian Wedding

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter and second child of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, had tied the knot with her man and singer Juma Jux in Tanzania in the first quarter.

However, according to Iyabo, aside from the wedding in Tanzania, another one is expected to be held in Nigeria, and she promised it was going to be lavish.

“We're having two wedding events in Nigeria and another two happening in Tanzania for my daughter, Priscilla and her Tanzanian Lover," Iyabo Ojo announced.

Going by Iyabo's reputation in the movie industry, popular celebrities are expected to grace the event.

As of the time this report was published, Iyabo's daughter Priscilla and her husband Jux are currently in Nigeria, stirring speculations that the second wedding could take place soon.

2. Nollywood stars Shine Rosman and Buchi Franklin

Shine Rosman and Buchi Franklin are another lovebirds fans will have their eyes on as we go into the second quarter of 2025.

The Nollywood stars sparked relationship rumours after publicly displaying their affection for each other.

Rosman and Buchi, who were part of the cast in comedian AY's movie, The Waiter, were seen sharing a romantic kiss during its premiere.

Fans will be eagerly looking forward to their possible nuptials.

As of the time of this report, neither Rosman nor Franklin has officially confirmed their engagement, but their public show of love has fueled speculations among their fans.

3. Steve Crown is expected to walk down the aisle

Steve Crown, known for hit songs like 'You Are Yaweh' and 'You Are Great,' unexpectedly announced his engagement towards the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The gospel singer shared a heartwarming video of him and his fiancée as he proposed to her by placing a crown on her head, symbolising he wanted her to be the 'queen of his heart.'

Towards the end of the viral video on his Instagram page, Steve and his fiancée shared a hug.

Meanwhile, the identity of Steve's fiancée remains unknown as he kept her face away from the camera.

The gospel singer is expected to walk down the aisle in 2025.

4. Relationship therapist Blessing CEO and IVD

The bond between Blessing CEO and her man, IVD, has remained a topic on social media.

Different videos of Blessing and IVD publicly displaying love and affection for each other have been spotted on social media.

Recall that IVD lost his wife, Bimbo, in 2022 under controversial circumstances.

Their possible wedding in 2025 would leave fans talking should it become a reality.

5. African Queen star 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru

2Baba was one of the celebrities whose marriages trended in the first quarter of 2025.

The African Queen crooner shocked many on social media after he announced the end of his marriage with his now estranged wife, actress Annie Idibia.

2Baba, who disclosed that he and Annie were working out their divorce, further sparked reactions after he unveiled an Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, as his new lover.

To further prove his love for Natasha, a clip showed the Hypertek label boss proposing to Natasha.

Since their proposal, different videos of 2Baba stepping out with Natasha have surfaced online.

Going by their proposal, fans would be looking forward to the duo settling down as husband and wife in 2025.

