Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, announced the arrival of her husband to the country

Legt.ng reports that the talented influencer has been away from her husband following her mother’s movie’s premiere

Recent clips online showed the moment the inseparable lovebirds united ahead of the final lap of their wedding ceremony

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, is overjoyed as she welcomes her husband, Juma Jux, to Nigeria.

The social media influencer, who had arrived in the country earlier for her mother's movie premiere held over the weekend, couldn't hide her excitement as she greeted her husband at the airport.

Priscilla Ojo welcomes husband Juma Jux to Lagos. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Videos circulating online captured the moment Priscilla prepared to pick up Juma and the heartfelt hug they shared when they reunited at the arrival session in the airport.

Juma Jux was clearly thrilled to be back with his wife after spending a few days apart.

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo revealed details about the last phase of her daughter's wedding as she disclosed that they were going to shut down Lagos state.

Iyabo Ojo anticipates daughter's wedding. Credit: @iyabooofespris

Source: Instagram

According to her, the carnival-like wedding would take place in April. Speaking about the colour code, Ojo noted that olive green and a touch of gold were the colours of the ceremony. Iyabo Ojo also admonished her fans to shut any other activities for the day and attend the wedding ceremony.

The recent videos of Priscy and her man in Nigeria have heightened the anticipation towards their wedding set to happen in a couple of days from now.

See the videos below:

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo celebrated her beautiful daughter, Priscilla Ojo, to the joy of her fans. The Nollywood movie star went online to share gorgeous photos of her daughter.

The actress shared a post where she spoke highly of her daughter. She called her by her Muslim name, Hadiza, and expressed how incredibly proud of her she was. Ojo also said motherly prayers to set the tone of the day.

Prisicilla Ojo and Juma Jux trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

yogienny wrote:

"Enny will soon come back form Ghana."

ya.ba.gi said:

"Inlaw your welcome to your second home 🇳🇬."

tobsbraidingsalonllc said:

"You look Preggy."

flakky_t said:

"Keep glowing because God is mindful of you."

theress_beauty_empire said:

"Why revealing your hotel, naija hottoooo."

nwoye447 reacted:

"Chioma is in Nigeria,party go choke."

juliusrebeccaolamide said:

"Now, let the wedding plans begin."

folashadehabikeade wrote:

"Forever together lnsha Allah Amen."

Enioluwa celebrates Priscilla Ojo's birthday

Legit.ng reported that Enioluwa Adeoluwa contacted Priscilla Ojo at midnight to wish her a happy birthday, but he was amused when he learnt of her recent marriage

Priscilla's remark, "Eni, let me call you back," prompted Enioluwa to ponder on her marriage to Juma Jux, which changed their dynamic as she now prioritises her husband

Despite the transition, Enioluwa highlighted the lasting strength of their friendship in an emotional Instagram message, wishing her happiness and prosperity

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng