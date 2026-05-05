A Nigerian student who is studying software engineering at university decided to take paid courses to study cybersecurity

According to him, he has been developing his cybersecurity skills for about four years and is proud to become a specialist

In his post, he displayed his certificate and expressed his joy over his latest professional achievement

A university undergraduate pursuing a degree in software engineering opted to enrol in fee-based training programmes focused on cybersecurity to broaden his technical expertise.

He explained that while his university education centred on software engineering, he had spent several years undertaking online cybersecurity lessons that required payment.

Nigerian undergraduate balances university degree with paid online security courses successfully. Photo credit: @miodrag ignjatovic/Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story.

Source: Getty Images

Man bags certification in cybersecurity

The individual, known on X as @godozicodes, stated that he had maintained this additional learning for about four years.

Following the completion of the programmes, he described himself as a certified cybersecurity specialist and shared the news publicly.

He indicated that the journey toward specialisation had been ongoing alongside his university studies.

Despite the demands of his degree course, he dedicated time to structured cybersecurity instruction delivered through internet platforms.

This extended over several years and resulted in him attaining professional status and certification in the field.

To mark the achievement, he joyfully posted a photo of the certificate he received.

He shared his happiness regarding the accomplishment and emphasised that it was a significant step in his career development.

In his words:

"I am currently studying Software engineering in school but I've been talking paid cyber security courses online for 4 years now, I am glad to announce that I am officially a cyber security specialist."

Man shares how online learning helped him become cybersecurity expert. Photo credit: SOPA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as man celebrates certification in cybersecurity

Nigerians celebrated with him in the comments.

Cryptogal said:

"This is huge. Congratulations."

Tech P said:

"Congratulations."

Human said:

"You have fool to the point that I don't even know if it's true."

Adeola said:

"Congratulations.'

Don Pardo said:

"Congrats boss. Where did you attend this program?"

Yours Sincerely, Oriáku Esq said:

"This is really inspiring, super proud of you. I wish to transition from law to cybersecurity but I don’t even know how to go about it."

Hinda's secret said:

"You're amazing! Am actually thinking of going into cyber but I lost my hubby and raising the amount with taking care of 2 kids is really overwhelming."

Temiboo | Beauty, Style & Life said:

"Love it for youu!! I’m currently studying Computer Information Systems. Still searching for what to dive into, it’s overwhelming can’t lie."

@Decentralized added:

"Ah found my people, on the same path. Will be going for my security+ soon. Currently working on my google cs cert."

Adwoa_Oly said:

"This is so encouraging, pls any ideas on how to get cybersecurity internships? Thank you."

See the post below:

First-class graduate bags degree in cybersecurity and forensics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man expressed joy on social media after retrieving his statement of result as a first-class holder.

According to the man, he had finally completed his master's degree in cyber security and digital forensics.

Source: Legit.ng