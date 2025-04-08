Verydarkman has shared a video on the ordeal of some underage Nigerian girls trafficked to Ivory Coast

In the recording, he said he has not been able to sleep since he got back to Nigeria and warned fans not to wish him a happy birthday

Fans still wished him happy birthday despite his warning and prayed for him because of all he has been doing

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has shared a heartbreaking video of how underage girls are trafficked from Nigeria to the Ivory Coast.

The activist had travelled to China a few weeks ago, and shared his mission for going there. He stated that he would visit some places where Nigerians were suffering to help them.

VDM tells fans what he wants for his birthday. Shares video of girls trafficked to the Ivory Coast. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@abikedabiri

Stating one of the things he was able to achieve while outside Nigeria, he shared a heart-wrenching video of some underage girls suffering in the Ivory Coast.

With an emotion laden voice, he called out Abike Dabiri, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

VDM gave her an ultimatum of one week to repatriate the underage girls back to Nigeria and if she does not act, he was going to give her the biggest problem.

According to him, many of them are not up to 12 years. He was seen speaking Hausa to them as the girls were crying non-stop.

VDM shares more video

Speaking about the underage children, the activist noted that since he left Ivory Coast, the cries of the children have not left his brain. VDM pointed out that he has not been able to sleep well since then.

VDM shared video of underage girl trafficked to the Ivory Coast, send message to Abike Dabiri. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

He warned fans not to wish him a happy birthday in the comment section of the post.

The TikToker who uncovered some celebrities in the past shared another video of some girls who were between 15 and 18 years. They shared how they were deceived that they were going to work abroad, and they gave them out to be having bedroom activities with men.

See the video here:

Fans react to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the activist. Here are some comments below:

@mp_collections001 commented:

"God bless and strength you VDM. Many more years to come in good health and prosperity."

@brendanukagod__ reacted:

"Abike Dabiri is a failure. If that lady was her daughter, she would get her out. There's no political will to make things work because she isn't family. Abike Dabiri is an utter failure."

@ada_bekee06 wrote:

"I never see the kind preaching person fit give me wey go make me hate VDM, person wey I love without reason. So which reason fit make me hate am. God bless and protect VDM Happy Birthday sir. God bless and protect VDM Happy Birthday sir ."

@tundephoenix said:

"Active Warlord 1 week Lady you heard him . Anything you need soldier I’m active."

@pencilblog__ng said:

"Make this guy use today rest; we love u, Nigeria problem no fit finish o."

VDM speaks about his pain

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman was not happy as he shared what he had been going through with his fans online.

According to him, the number of his enemies had increased as everyone he fought against joined the growing list.

