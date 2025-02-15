Veteran singer 2baba has resurfaced online after his family members complained about his unknown whereabouts

The music legend was spotted with his new lover, Natasha Osawaru, as they both went shopping at a hair store

Fans and netizens have shown concern towards the superstar's mother, who earlier complained to the public about 2baba’s sudden disappearance.

Renowned Nigerian artist Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has been caught shopping for hair with his new partner, Natasha Osawaru, despite his family's fears about his whereabouts.

A video circulating on social media showed the singer and Natasha casually shopping for hair products together.

This sighting follows allegations from 2Baba's family, who recently filed a petition with the Department of State Services (DSS) stating that he had gone missing.

Recall that the singer's mother, Mrs Rose Idibia, had previously expressed her displeasure with his current relationship, particularly because his divorce from his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, has yet to be finalised.

New video of 2baba spurs reactions online

The video of 2Baba and Natasha has created a surge of social media reactions, with both fans and critics commenting on the situation.

While some were relieved that the singer was okay, others questioned his family’s concerns.

ddabby2001 said:

"A legend don turn to osahon for Benin city."

opsbamsxo wrote:

"This is jazz sha."

exotic_perfume_in_benin wrote:

"This is a old video oh, even before the whole drama started online."

cursllar reacted:

"2 face don jam wife wey be the real 2face😂😂cos her face changes every 2seconds."

honiebells007 said:

"That lady has like 1000 different faces oh😮😮😮 i don't understand again na small girl or mama nnukwu?"

sisi_thebigtycoon wrote:

Allegedly them dey find you for house o, go meet your mama."

iam_angelamaka:

"2baba no finish your money o u get wife and childrens to take care of. Before u correct me, I know what I wrote."

depsalmistt said:

"You intentionally put his age to show that he is an adult and solely responsible for action."

bigbims22 wrote:

"Oga your mama dey find you o."

jaypills.olinepharmacy said:

"This Natasha has diff face ooo."

oluwafunmilayo_temicaine wrote:

"No me looking at his hand to check the beads."

deola_ab reacted:

"2face, DSS dey find you o. Your family said you’re missing."

Nigerians storm Natasha Osawaru’s Instagram page

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba and his new lover Natasha Osawaru continued to spur concerns online.

The crisis around the African Queen hitmaker and his new relationship heightened after his mother addressed the public.

Following that, a good number of Nigerians marched to Natasha’s social media page to ask about their idol.

