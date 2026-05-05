A young lady celebrated as she bagged a degree in accounting from the University of Abuja and shared her experience

She opened up about how she left the convent at 21, and shared what she faced during her undergraduate journey at UNIABUJA

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to celebrate her on her nursing induction

A young lady, Ogheneochuko Beatrice Omiragwa, celebrated as she successfully graduated from the University of Ibadan.

She shared how she had always wanted to study electrical engineering, but later had a change of heart.

A University of Abuja student who left the convent at 21 bags degree, shares her story. Photo: @beatricebitriz

Source: TikTok

UNIABUJA student bags accounting degree, shares experience

Identified as @beatricebitriz on TikTok, the lady shared how she moved to Abuja to start a new life after leaving the convent when she was 21.

She added that the discipline and values formed during religious life shaped the woman she was today.

Her words:

"I GOT MY FIRST DEGREE, BSc Accounting (Hons). This is for the 21-year-old me who left religious life at the convent and walked away from everything familiar. It was a season of uncertainty, rebuilding, and learning how to start again. I moved to Abuja and had to learn how to survive, heal, and believe in myself once more.

"I balanced work, professional exams, responsibilities, and schoolwork. There were long nights, demanding seasons, and sacrifices, but every step, including the discipline and values formed during religious life, shaped the woman I am today.

"This degree is more than a certificate. It is a symbol of resilience, reinvention, discipline, and the power of beginning again.

" To God Almighty, whose mighty hand has guided me through every season, thank You for Your mercies and faithfulness. To my dear mother, my Honeymum, this degree is for you. Thank you for your endless prayers, love, and unwavering support every step of the way. God bless you, Ma.

"To my siblings, thank you for believing in me and never giving up on me. To my friends, well-wishers, and coursemates who became family, thank you for making this journey meaningful. God bless you all. What looked like an ending became the beginning of something greater. Here’s to a new phase filled with peace, joy, and success. The sky is my starting point."

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail UNIABUJA's accounting graduate's post

Charles Ik said:

"congratulations Omiragwa. more wins, more achievements. The Lord will keep you in His path, show you mercy and favour."

I.am_Ella said:

"Congratulations dear… keep souring high."

Grow With Joyce said:

"I can't be more proud of you and the woman you have become, congratulations my love."

olape said:

"Congratulations dear."

A lady who walked away from the convent celebrates as she bags a degree. Photo: @beatricebitriz

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng