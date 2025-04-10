Priscilla Ojo has shared lovely pre-wedding pictures ahead of their ceremony taking place on April 17th

In the post, she poured out her heart to her husband by sharing how she feels about him and his love

Fans were amazed after seeing the words put together in the post as they gushed over the couple and prayed for them

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, has shared some lovely pre-wedding pictures as they count down to their traditional wedding in Nigeria.

The couple had some lavish ceremonies in Tanzania and the singer shared what to expect in Nigeria while his wife gave him a shoe for the ceremony.

Priscilla Ojo shares lovely pre-wedding pictures ahead of their April 17th wedding in Lagos state. Photo credit@juma_jux

Source: Instagram

In a post made by the entrepreneur to flaunt their pre-wedding pictures, she also shared an emotional note to her husband.

According to her, her heart only beats for the Tanzania singer and his eyes have become a home for her soul.

Priscilla also asserted that with every breath, she truly loves him and her heart would always be for him forever.

Priscilla Ojo shares pictures

The couple had some loved pictures, which Priscilla said were their third and fourth pre-wedding pictures.

In one of the photos, Priscilla Ojo was covering her husband's eyes while showing off her diamond ring.

In another post, they both stared lovely into each other eyes while standing close to each other.

Priscilla Ojo writes a short note to her husband, shares love story ahead of their wedding. Photo credit@juma_jux

Source: Instagram

A short poem was written in the picture collage, where Priscilla stated that loving her husband was something so easy for her.

She also shared the day she walked into the singer's life and why he decided to pick her above all others he might have met before her.

Recall that Juma Jux always pens emotional notes to his wife at every provocation.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Priscilla about her husband. Here are some comments below:

@gitigani_ibrahim_danhi wrote:

""Hope you're genuinely happy with this couple ."

@afolashade4180 shared:

"I cover ur marriage with the mighty name of God ur home and ur marriage will be permanent in the mighty name of God."

@therealtolani said:

"Slide 3 Blind your haters with Diamond girl you won and juma won too."

@motunrayo7369 shared:

"We are ready."

@chiomagoodhair said:

"The softest look for the softest love I’ve ever witnessed ."

@adiatoke reacted:

"Married folks in the house … is it just me or we are all doing “God when” even though we are in our husband’s house.This is so beautiful, love this for you pri."

@opeifanikky commented:

"The last slide hennn, One day I will also say that from the bottom of my heart to somebody’s son."

Priscilla Ojo's wedding invite leaks

Priscilla Ojo's wedding invite leaks earlier, Legit.ng reported that fans were left in awe after seeing the invitation card for Priscilla and Juma Jux's upcoming wedding in Nigeria.

The couple had a grand event in Tanzania which was graced by some celebrities, who followed Iyabo Ojo to the country.

After the invitation card was seen online and the amount they are selling, the aso ebi became a subject of discussion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng