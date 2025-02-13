2baba, the Nigerian hit maker, has finally proposed to his new lover Natasha Igbinedion Osawaru

The clip has gone viral on social media after he claimed in a video that he loves her and would love to get married to her

Nonetheless, Nigerians had much to say about her mannerisms while the proposal was underway, as many of their thoughts

2baba is finally fulfilling his wish as he made the first step of proposing to his new girlfriend, Natasha Igbinedion Osawaru, the Edo State lawmaker.

Recall that the African Queen hitmaker had publicly dissociated himself from his wife of 13 years, Annie Idibia, without stating his reasons.

The legendary musician also recently confirmed the romance rumours with Edo state lawmaker Natasha, and has indeed declared his real intentions towards her. He affirmed his love for her and pleaded with the public to convince her to marry him.

In a new video that has taken over social media, 2baba was spotted slipping a ring into Natasha's finger's as she giggled like a 2-year-old with candy. The video has, however, raised concern online after the singer failed to go down on one knee.

Another point that netizens have raised was 31-year-old Natasha's composure during her special moment. Many have said that she 'twitches' like Annie Idibia, 2baba's ex-wife, adding that hers might even be worse off.

Watch the proposal clip here:

Nigerians react to 2baba's proposal to Natasha

@am_glorysunshine:

"Dis one even dey stagger pass Annie."

@_kingfreya:

"Drug love."

@ogechukwu_.:

"Hmmm this one wey dey shake pass Annie. IYKYK."

@maynelson_01:

"Same committee of friends that used to hype Annie are the same people here…….Human beings."

@tlou_survived:

"Perfect example of they "don't change their character, they change their victims "...man like this are very scar."

@xola_tikana:

"Whatever he put Annie on I can see she’s on it too 😭 I know that head tilt and nod when I see it 😩."

@major_girl1:

"lol…she’ll think she’s special 😂 the chosen one."

@moti_se_rere:

"So this means you've been dating this woman while you were still married. And one month after announcing is divorce he's moving ahead with another woman, meaning he never really loved Annie. Now that girl is shaking the way Annie is, seems like this one's own is even worse. The common factor between Annie and this girl is Tuface which means Tuface is the culprit here. I see some Dunbo writing leave Tuface you don't know what he has been through with Annie. It was Annie that went through a lot with Tuface. Come and think of it. Tuface used Annie to clear himself over a cheating scandal on that reality show YR&A."

@therealnigel.t:

"He keeps making the same mistake on his choices. I’m sure that one take drugs😂."

Isaac Fayose supports 2baba

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Isaac Fayose joined in the conversation concerning 2baba and his decision to take in another wife.

Recall that the singer publicly announced his relationship with 31-year-old Hon. Natasha Irobosa Osawaru Igbinedion.

Speaking on the matter, Isaac shared his thoughts about 2baba's new actions following his separation from Annie Idibia.

