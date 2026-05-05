Atletico Madrid has filed a complaint to UEFA after fireworks disrupted their hotel stay in London before the Arsenal clash

The club raised concerns over security after the incident occurred close to the team’s accommodation in London

Both Atletico and Arsenal head into the Champions League second leg with key players returning, with the tie level at 1-1

Atletico Madrid have lodged a formal complaint to UEFA after a disrupted night ahead of their decisive Champions League clash against Arsenal.

The Spanish side were staying in a London hotel when fireworks were reportedly set off outside their accommodation in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Arsenal's Champions League semi-final opponents Atletico Madrid have issued a complaint to UEFA after their overnight stay in London was heavily disrupted. Photo by Glyn Kirk

Source: Getty Images

The incident, which occurred just hours before the semi-final second leg, has raised concerns within the club about player welfare and match preparation.

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, the first disturbance happened around 1:30am, followed by another burst of loud noise roughly 20 minutes later.

At least one member of the Atletico squad is said to have been affected by the disruption.

Atletico raise concerns over security

The main issue for Atletico is not just the noise but also how easily the situation unfolded.

According to Football London, club officials are believed to be worried about the lack of deterrents preventing individuals from approaching the team’s hotel.

The proximity of the disturbance has triggered questions about security arrangements, especially given the importance of the fixture.

Atletico moved quickly to escalate the matter, reporting it directly to UEFA.

While no official sanction has been announced, the complaint highlights growing tension around high-stakes European fixtures, where off-field incidents can have a psychological impact.

Despite the disruption, Atletico is expected to proceed with the game as planned, with focus now shifting firmly to the pitch.

Boost for Atletico as key players return

Away from the controversy, there was positive news for Diego Simeone.

Several players who had been fitness concerns in recent days have made the travelling squad.

Julian Alvarez, Marcos Llorente, Giuliano Simeone, and David Hancko are all available, giving Atletico a stronger lineup than expected.

There are still a couple of absentees, with Pablo Barrios and Nico Gonzalez missing out, but the inclusion of Alexander Sorloth adds further attacking depth.

For Simeone, having a near full-strength squad could be crucial in what is expected to be a tight contest.

Arsenal ready for decisive night at Emirates

Arsenal head into the Champions League second leg with momentum and the backing of their home crowd.

Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard are set to be back in the Arsenal squad to face Atletico Madrid. Photo by Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

After securing a 1-1 draw in Spain, Mikel Arteta’s side know that a strong performance at the Emirates Stadium will be enough to send them to their first Champions League final since 2006.

There is also a boost on the injury front, with Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz expected to return to the Gunners squad.

The tie remains finely balanced, but with home advantage and renewed squad strength, Arsenal will feel confident about their chances.

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal vs Atletico winner

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Opta’s supercomputer has predicted which team will reach the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will have a crunch semi-final second leg encounter at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 8 pm.

Source: Legit.ng