‘You Are Yahweh’ Singer, Steve Crown, Proposes to His Fiancee With Crown in Sweet Engagement Video
- Gospel singer Steve Crown is set to walk down the aisle as he recently shared a video from his engagement
- The clip captured Steve Crown with a mystery lady as he placed a crown on her head before they hugged
- Steve Crown's video has seen colleagues, fans and well-wishers flooding his page to congratulate him
It is a moment of celebration for renowned gospel singer, Steve Crown, as he announced his engagement on Sunday, March 23.
Steve Crown stirred excitement among fans and industry colleagues as he announced the good news with a video from his proposal.
In the video which has gone viral, Steve Crown was seen tenderly placing a crown on his fiancee’s head as they sweetly held hands.
A clip also captured a romantic moment between the gospel singer and his fiancee as they shared a warm embrace.
While Steve's face was visibly seen in the video, the gospel singer's fiancee’s identity was not made public as her face was kept far from the camera.
Steve also confirmed it was his engagement as he hinted at walking down the aisle with his fiancee soon.
"Officially off the market, two hearts fused by God, A walk to forever and the beginning of my best days," he wrote in a caption.
Steve Crown is known for hit gospel songs like You Are Yaweh, You Are Great, We Wait On You, All The Glory and many more.
Watch the video from Steve Crown's engagement below:
In related news, Legit.ng reported that one of Steve Crown's colleagues, Eze Ebube singer, Neon Adejo, proposed to his fiancee in London.
Reactions trail Steve Crown's engagement video
Legit.ng captured some of the congratulatory messages from many of Steve Crown's colleagues and fans.
Read the comments below:
adaehimoses said:
"Things we love to see congratulations my brother."
joeben_rock reacted:
"Wow wow wow. Congratulations Sir. We waited for this day."
neonadejo said:
"The lord has done it finally congratulations beloved brother."
celestinedonkormusic reacted:
"You say wetin... how did I miss huh? Congratulations brother, prayer topic off my prayer list."
dethcomjesus said:
"May Jesus bless you and give you a faithful heart. May your new journey be filled with the presence of the Holy Spirit and may your calling be confirmed as long as you live. Don’t forget this word"
alicesarpomah reacted:
"All those cutting onions, I say, make I greet you all take heart okay."
allbazetv said:
"The King Steve has finally found Queen Congratulations Amazing Family."
reference_229 wrote:
"My spiritual father is no longer on the market, ooooh he is off the market."
charlie.mk.1422 said:
"Oooooooooh my God congratulations to you man of God the time is come."
ipoadeadeleke reacted:
"GLORY to the one who was, who is and is to come! CONGRATULATIONS SIR."
