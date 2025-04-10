Daughter of Man Who Was in Nightclub When the Roof Fell and Killed 184 People Speaks
- The tragic collapse of the Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic during Rubby Pérez's concert claimed at least 184 lives, including the singer himself and beloved national figures
- Rescue efforts involving international teams were called off after officials declared all chances of finding survivors exhausted, shifting focus to recovering bodies
- With three days of national mourning declared, questions arise over whether a fire two years ago weakened the nightclub's structure, as investigations continue into this devastating event
The Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic, a beloved venue frequented every Monday for 30 years by Máximo Peña, became the centre of unimaginable tragedy this week.
The popular discotheque's roof collapsed during a performance by renowned merengue singer Rubby Pérez, leading to the loss of at least 184 lives, including Peña, his wife, and his sister.
Devastation at Jet Set Nightclub
Máximo Peña had been a regular at the Jet Set nightclub, often bringing his family along for the vibrant atmosphere.
On Monday, excited to watch Rubby Pérez perform, Peña invited his wife and sister to join him. The roof of the nightclub caved in during the show, turning a celebratory evening into a catastrophe.
Shailyn Peña, Máximo’s 17-year-old daughter, shared her heartbreak, waiting outside the venue for news of her loved ones.
Search and rescue efforts exhausted
By Wednesday afternoon, the recovery operation was joined by Israeli and Mexican teams, equipped with heat-seeking devices to search for survivors.
Despite valiant efforts, the government later announced that all chances of finding survivors had been exhausted, shifting focus to recovering bodies from the rubble.
Over 300 rescue workers painstakingly sifted through debris while families waited anxiously for updates.
National mourning declared
President Luis Abinader declared three days of national mourning to honour the victims of this tragedy.
Among those confirmed dead were Rubby Pérez himself, two notable former baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, a regional governor, and numerous merengue enthusiasts.
This collapse is being considered the worst tragedy in the nation’s modern history.
Theories surrounding the cause
As authorities work to recover bodies, questions about the collapse’s cause have begun circulating.
One prevailing theory blames a fire at the nightclub two years ago that may have structurally weakened the building. Antonio Espaillat, the owner of Jet Set, expressed his condolences and pledged full cooperation with investigations to determine the disaster's root cause.
Personal losses amid National heartache
For Shailyn Peña, her father’s birthday on Thursday becomes a poignant reminder of this tragedy.
Still grieving, she described the unbearable wait and the terrifying impact of the event on her younger stepsisters, who learned of their parents’ fate from classmates.
As she watches rescue workers, including her cousin, painstakingly comb through the wreckage, Shailyn clings to the hope of closure amidst her loss.
This devastating collapse has left families heartbroken and a nation grappling with its worst disaster in recent memory. The Dominican Republic faces a long road to recovery as investigations continue to uncover the cause of this tragic event.
