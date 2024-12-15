Comedian and actor Ayo 'AY' Makun held the premiere of his much-talked-about movie The Waiter on Saturday, December 14

It was a display of class and wealth as several of the attendees showed up in different luxurious Rolls-Royce

Netizens were amazed by the number of the expensive cars at the event and they used the opportunity to shade actor Yul Edochie

The premiere of the much-anticipated movie The Waiter was held in Lagos on Saturday night, December 14, 2024.

Several celebs showed up at the occasion with their Rolls-Royce which gave the parking space of the venue a luxurious sight to behold.

The producer of the movie, Ayo 'AY' Makun, also a celebrated comedian and actor, shared a video of the Rolls-Royce on his Instagram page and he noted that they were ready to premiere the movie.

Fans hailed the display of wealth at the event and they said that it was no longer a movie premiere but a car premiere. They also shaded Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, whose estranged wife May Edochie, is a cast in the movie The Waiter.

Before the premiere, AY had put up an elegant display with May to promote the movie, and it caused a buzz on social media. The beautiful promotions of the movie by the duo made fans assume that they were dating.

Reactions to Royce Rolls at AY's movie premiere

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the Rolls-Royce at AY's The Waiter premiere below:

@iam__ugonnaya:

"No be movie premier again... Nah 4 wheels premiere."

@joymama9:

"We never see your girlfriend Mary."

@princesshycinthaawad:

"There are levels and there's level. Who be Yul-Edochie go cry I beg. Classy AY. I'm on my way to the waiter ooh."

@chi_beke_chi:

"Yul can never relate."

@blessn07:

"See levels."

@adekunlesamueladesina:

"I will never be poor in my life."

@anigoodness_:

"I'm here for Queen May."

AY specially marks May Edochie's birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that AY caught the attention of many following his warm message to May Edochie on her birthday.

The humour merchant, in a social media post, revealed that the mother of now three kids was part of his forthcoming movie.

AY, as he is fondly called, shared pictures of the businesswoman while wishing her a prosperous year ahead, triggering reactions online.

