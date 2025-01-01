Popular Nigerian auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, best known as IVD, has gotten netizens talking on the new year with his recent post

The celebrity businessman shared a picture of relationship blogger Blessing CEO as he disclosed what existed between them

He reflected on a difficult time in his life and how the self-acclaimed love expert showed for him, gaining the interest of many

Popular Nigerian auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, best known as IVD, has opened up to relationship therapist Blessing CEO.

He took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her, noting that despite never knowing Blessing, she came through for him.

IVD marked the New Year celebrating Blessing CEO. Credit: @officialbblessingceo, @ivd001

Source: Instagram

He narrated how he had been disgraced, dragged, and disrespected and how his good image had been manipulated, but Blessing showed him love and wiped away his tears.

He also mentioned how her reputation was questioned and harmed because she stood up for him, and he praised her for not giving up on him.

In IVD's words:

"Hmm it's a Long Story, i dont know you From Nowhere Before you came through for Me,I was Dragged disgraced Disrespected, My Good Image Was Robbed On the Ground For What I Don't Have Any Ideal Of,My Name My Business also My Business Partners I Lost All Contact For 3 Good Years,You Came From Know Where To Wipe My Tears 😭 You have showed me Love Effortlessly,Your Reputation have been Questioned Tarnished For Speaking Up ⬆️ For the Truth,I Have Cost you and Your Family Pains,And am here to Say Thank you For Never Giving up on Me,The Truth that has been Hidden For Years will Be Revealed Soon,Am here To Say Thank You and God Bless You Boo,I Heart You For Life My Bestie @officialbblessingceo Happy New Year BIG BCEO."

Blessing took to Instagram to respond to his message, sharing a snapshot of him while wishing her admirers a Happy New Year.

"IVD Happy New Year".

See IVD's post below:

Source: Legit.ng