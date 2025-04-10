Nigerian singer Portable trended online ahead of his boxing bout with industry archenemy Speed Darlinton

Recall that the two colleagues had a heated argument over performance after Speedy invited the Brotherhood crooner to his show

Following that, a boxing match was fixed for both of them, and a clip of Portable training in a gym recently left netizens sharing various observations

Nigerians have expressed concern for rapper Darlington Okoye aka Speed Darlington after a video showed his archenemy Portable in a tough fitness session ahead of their boxing match.

Legit.ng reports that the singers will face off in a celebrity boxing bout on April 18th.

Portable shows preparedness to beat Speed Darlington.

The deal came after they had a disagreement online about a performance attendance charge.

Speed Darlington has previously published numerous videos of himself at the gym, training and learning to throw punches.

Portable, on the other hand, appears to have perfected the sport, as seen by his adept shadow boxing and weightlifting.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Boxing Federation issued a health warning to the organisers of the celebrity boxing match between Portable and Speed Darlington, popularly known as Akpi.

Interim president of the regulation body Azania Omo-Agege, urged those planning the event to prioritise safety ahead of the encounter. This comes barely a week after Nigerian boxer Olusegun 'Success' Olanrewaju collapsed and died during a boxing encounter in Ghana.

According to Brila, an autopsy performed on the late Nigerian boxer confirmed that he died from sudden cardiac arrest during his bout.

The tragic incident has left the Nigerian and Ghanaian boxing fraternities in mourning, with his opponent Jon Mbanugu considering early retirement.

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming bout between Portable and Speed Darlington, NBF boss Omo-Agege expressed concerns about the preparation time.

In a report from Punch, he said:

“First of all, I want to thank Portable for bringing awareness to boxing using his celebrity status. I want to advise their promoters to please encourage them to train.

"Personally, I think the two weeks that they want to start fighting is too soon because you don’t know their health status at this time, how fit they are. “These are artistes, I’m not there, but I’m sure they do take alcohol in their system. So they might not be very healthy right now to have that kind of stamina to fight in the ring.

“I will also advise the promoters to make sure this time around, Portable and Speed Darlington wear headgear. "They can’t leave their head bare like what they did with Okocha. That’s completely wrong."

Netizens react to Portable’s training clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@01_spatherapist wrote:

“I dey pity speed cos he go collect”

@fanstafusto wrote:

Portable fit carry Jazz come that day.

@TalkerHolik wrote:

“I go like watch @wizkid and @davido own I trust OBO sha 😂”

@EhuleTheGreat commented:

“Wettin Portable go beat Darlington eh… 😂 And I’m ready to stake it. But the fight will not hold… because Speed will fold.”

@EzeadigweA said:

“Hahahahahaha lol 🤣🤣 If Akpi reach 3 minutes for this fight, they should just carry belt give am.”

@highroller248 wrote:

“😂😂😂😂😂 una na craze for this country I swear. Na wa. 😂😂😂😂 I wonder wetin happen the day God create Nigerians”

@melford_mathias said:

Whoever is advising Speedy to do this is not a good person ,abeg o! My hand no dey.”

@gudhenry16 reacted:

“Aswear, i don’t imagine brutality akpi go collect. Akpi should should low key do something that will 3nd the match early or else, him name go be sorry.”

Segun Olanrewaju's mother cries for justice

Legit.ng earlier reported that the mother of Nigerian boxer Segun 'Success' Olanrewaju, who collapsed and passed away while in action in Ghana, is crying out for justice.

In viral footage on social media, the late boxer's mother alleged foul play in the tragic incident, saying her son had faced threats to step down.

According to her, Segun sent a text message some hours before they learnt he had passed away as she called on President Bola Tinubu to take up the case, saying her son was only 5 years old when his dad died.

