Social media activist, Verydarkman, has had the privilege of advocating for some Nigerians in the past whom were in need of help

A few of them had cried out for assistance online before Verydarkman intervened and gave them money or made promises about their plight

Controversial activist, Martins Vincent Otse, has shown over the years that he was indeed an advocate for the helpless and down trodden. He has assisted some people who called on him for help.

Even those who didn't make a shout-out at him caught his attention and got monetary gifts, advice, and other assistance from the activist.

The like of the fish pie seller, woman allegedly abandoned by social media influencer, Ashmusy, and a few others got help from Verydarkman.

1. Alax Evalsam got N1 million

Fish pie seller Alax Evalsam was fortunate to be helped by Verydarkman after he made an emotional video to cry out that he had been used.

Though the plight of the small scale businessman had earlier caught the attention of celebrities including Nons Miraj, who bought him a car, rented a flat and bought new clothes for him. However, things didn't turn the way he expected, and he cried out for more help.

Verydarkman also intervened, he gave Alax N1million to help get him back on his feet again. He also offered to help sponsor him to a culinary school.

Dishing out his two cents in a video to Alax, Verydarkman first blamed the people, who tried to turn Alax to a stand-up comedian.

He affirmed that the fish pie seller didn't get the proper counsel and explained the benefits of going back to a culinary school.

Verydarkman also promised to assist him to set up a business after he must have completed his course in catering and food management.

2. Alhaji Don Shi beaten by Portable

Alhaji Don Shi, a show promoter, was unfortunately beaten by Portable also known as Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, last year at Felabration. It was Verydarkman that cried out on his behalf and warned Portable about his action. The audacious man made a vow to Alhaji Don Shi to help him. He promised to write a petition on behalf of the show promoter. VDM continued to give updates about Alhaji Don Shi's condition while he was still hospitalised.

Though Portable tried to distract him, he wasn't bothered by the singer's threat

3. Lil Smart got N1 million

Nigerian dancer Idowu Smart, better known as Lil Smart also benefitted from the benevolence of TikToker, Verydarkman. The activist gave him N1million to pursue his assault case against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky.

Verydarkman later fought with Lil Smart after he gave him N1million, for ghosting him when he invited him to Abuja. However, he went back on his words not to help the dancer after he was arrested of defamation and cyberstalking.

Verydarkman pitied the dancer and promised to beg on his behalf so that he will not be jailed.

He also shared how Lil Smart's mother reacted after her son was arrested and promised to assist the helpless woman.

4. Plantain woman allegedly abandoned by Ashmusy

Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, assisted the plantain seller disappointed by social media influencer, Ashmusy. She had allegedly promised to help the woman through her empowerment scheme. She allegedly collected donations from people but failed to help the woman. Verydarkman had to call her out and pledged the sum of N1.5million to the plantain seller.

Though the woman refused to accept his help at first, she later begged and confessed that Ashmusy allegedly paid her N30k to reject the activist's offer.

Verydarkman still offered to give the plantain seller the N1.5million after she had begged and asked for forgiveness from him.

Verydarkman calls out Ashmusy over woman

Legit.ng had reported that the controversial activist had shown his grievance towards social media influencer Ashmusy over her action after she was called out.

Activist Verydarkman had slammed the influencer for collecting money from Nigerians and failing to help a woman. He claimed that she had defrauded the people, who contributed money for her.

He said Ashmusy was the reason the woman refused to collect money from him, and she still has not fulfilled her promise.

