Nons Miraj, an ace Nigerian influencer, has responded to the viral fish pie seller Alex Evalsam after he granted a recent interview

Alex stated that he was used by some of the people he had encounters with after Nons Miraj made him viral

Reacting to his claims, Nons Miraj dared Alex to expose the names of those who used him, which has now triggered online reactions

Nigerian social media influencer and businesswoman Nons Miraj, whose real name is Chinonso Ukah, reacted to the viral video of the fish pie seller, Alex Evalsam, who gained overnight fame after her intervention.

It will be recalled that some months ago, Nons Miraj bought Alex a car and new clothes and rented him an apartment. He became the envy of many as social media users thanked God on his behalf for transforming his life.

However, things turned interesting after Alex suddenly appeared in an interview that quickly circulated online. While he spoke, he mentioned that some people used him after he became a viral sensation. Although he withheld names, many grew curious about the identity of those who took advantage of him.

Reacting to his interview, Nons Miraj shared a video on her official social media page, in which she dared Alex to mention all those who used him. She proceeded to reveal how she spent the most money on him among all those she had helped in the past.

The media personality stated that he still had the car she bought him, the apartment she rented for him, and the clothes she had given him.

Netizens react to Nons Miraj's video

Read some reactions to the clip below:

Alex Evalsam denies getting money from Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that fast-rising social media personality Alex Evalsam trended after his viral fish pie chanting video.

Days after his video went viral on TikTok and he released more, he became the darling of many netizens, and there have been reports that Nigerian singer Davido gave him money.

However, in a recent interview, he showed the slum where he lives while denying reports that Davido gave him N3m.

