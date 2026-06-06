Former University of Ilorin vice-chancellor, Professor AbdulGaniyu Ambali, has reportedly died on Saturday, June 6

Ambadli's death was announced in a statement by his successor and current vice-chancellor of the institution, Prof. Wahab Olalepo Egbewole

According to the statement, the renowned veterinary medicine scholar and university administrator died at his residence in Oloje Estate, Ilorin, the Kwara state capital

Professor AbdulGaniyu Ambali, the former vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), has been declared dead. The professor, who was a renowned veterinary medicine scholar and university administrator, reportedly died on Saturday, June 6, at his residence in Oloje Estate, Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

His death was confirmed in a statement by the director of corporate affairs of the institution, Kunle Akogun, who said that the UNILORIN vice-chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olalepo Egbewole, announced the death of his predecessor.

Former UNILORIN vice-chancellor, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, is dead Photo Credit: Folorunso Fatai Adisa

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, Prof. Ambali was the ninth vice-chancellor of the institution. He was the head of the university between 2012 and 2017. He died after a brief illness at the age of 68.

Before his death, the late professor served as the chairman and pro-chancellor of the Kwara State University. He was appointed to the position immediately after his tenure as the vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin.

UNILORIN graduate mourns Ambali

Reacting to the demise of the late former vice-chancellor, Folorunso Fatai Adisa, an alumnus of the university and political commentator, recounted his experience with the professor during his undergraduate years and prayed for his repose.

Adisa, in a Facebook post, wrote:

"At the inaugural lecture of Professor T.A Ande, the distinguished zoologist playfully teased veterinary doctors. With a smile, he described zoologists as the "parents" of animals and suggested that they should not leave their wards entirely in the hands of "house helps", the veterinary doctors, lest the animals suffer neglect. The hall erupted in laughter.

"When it was his turn to respond, Professor Ambali (a veterinarian) displayed the wit and grace for which he was known. He observed that the phrase "house help" contains the word house for a reason. Veterinary doctors, he quipped, owned the house in which they cared for the animals, while also helping the zoologists to look after them. The audience laughed again, but beneath the humour was the unmistakable brilliance of a man whose intellect was matched by his warmth.

"I would later come to know him more closely through Professor Folorunso Fasina, the man who gave me my first editing gig on an international journal as a fresh graduate. This was during his tenure as Country Team Leader for Kenya and Tanzania at the Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD), a field in which both scholars shared professional interests and enjoyed deep mutual respect."

See Adisa's full statement on Facebook here:

UNILORIN in the world ranking

Legit.ng earlier reported that the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has been rated number nine as the best-value university for international students.

Among the 149 universities in Nigeria, the emirate institution took the number nine spot in the ranking done by the University Database.

The development was disclosed in an email sent to the university registrar, Mansur Adeleke Alfanla, by the Study Abroad Aide.

Source: Legit.ng