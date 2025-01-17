VDM has made a video about viral fish pie seller, Alex Evalsam and what he has been plaining for him amid allegation of being used

In the clip, he said that he had fulfilled his promise of giving him N1miilion, and he shared the receipt of the money set to him

He asked for his fans for opinion about the plan he just shared, and they all took to the comment section to react to it

Social media activist and self acclaimed online police, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VDM, has waded into fish pie seller, Alex Evalsma's ordeal.

Legit.ng had reported that Alex had evoked pity online about his plight and claimed that he was used. Nons Miraj had to react to his claim.

In a video shared by the activist, he gave Evalsam N1 million and shared the receipt for all to see.

He also shared the voice chat they had about his future plan. According to him, it will be good for the fish pie seller to go to a culinary school to learn how to bake and cook.

He disclosed that being trained will avail him more opportunities to make more money and take care of his needs.

Fish pie seller reacts

In the recording, Evalsam thanked the TikToker, who cried out about his pains weeks ago. He said that he was very happy about the plan.

He mentioned that he has been dreaming of such an opportunity, but he hadn't gotten one.

Evalsam also said that there was no need of thinking about it as he was ready to go for the training.

VDM speaks about Alex

Sharing his view about Evalsam going into skit making and comedy, activist VDM wondered who put the idea into his head.

He noted that the Evalsam didn't have good advisers after he was helped out of the trenches.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video made by the activist. Here are some of the comments below:

@a_is4amadon:

"Make we consult geh geh for advice."

@mb_rak_:

"Vdm call himself poor man.God Abeg oo. I wanna be humble like vdm."

@sauceprince1:

"Vincent, take your flowers abeg."

@laffnation_ent:

"Thank u our president for not letting my brother down."

@big_baby_teddy:

"Una two voice Dey calm. I don’t peace. Well I thought as much too, it’s the best idea!! I would have done same too."

@nje_omicron:

"Nice one boss very cool."

@smallestbarber

"Una too get lucky o, abeg use this opportunity well."

@evansaliegbon:

"Let be honest @nons_miraj really try for de guy, thank u so much VDM GOAT."

@queenjoypeterz:

"Very Nice Idea. That's My Dream Plans As Well. But It's Expensive For Me For Now. With That 1m He Can Achieve That. I Can Recommend @Red Dish Chronicles Here In Lagos. @verydarkblackman God Bless You For All Your Good Work."

Deeone shares observation about VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija housemate, was observant about all that was happening around social media activist, VDM

The TikToker had alerted Nigerians that his NGO website was hacked and money stolen from it, though many didn't believe him, but he still insisted that it was true.

