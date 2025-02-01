On Saturday, October 26, 2024, five people were found dead in a room at Afashio Community, Uzairue, Etsako West local government area in Edo state

The youths died after reportedly consuming a pepper soup prepared by a girl named Peculiar, who is the ex-girlfriend of one of the deceased

Months later, the girl said she was found innocent and opened up about how her ex-boyfriend's best friend tried to frame her up

Peculiar, the girl accused of giving her ex-boyfriend a poisoned pepper soup which led to his demise and that of four others, has been found not responsible for their deaths.

In October 2024, the incident spread like wildfire on social media, with many running with the widespread narrative that Peculiar was behind the crime.

In a video making the rounds Legit.ng sighted, Peculiar said she has been freed after being found innocent.

Recall, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo state police command said investigations were ongoing to unravel what caused the five youths' demise.

Peculiar said she was framed

In taken from a TV news report, Peculiar narrated her ordeal and how her ex-boyfriend's best friend tried to frame her for the murders.

“The boy that died, his best friend once posted me, and my friend screenshotted it, showing me that he had placed a ₦500,000 bounty on me, accusing me of poisoning them.”

“While heading to the police station to report, the same guy and his friends blocked the road, threatening to kill me, claiming I was the one who cooked the pepper soup.”

What caused the five people's deaths

Also speaking in the video, an activist corroborated the girl's story and revealed the cause of the five people's deaths was generator fumes. He said:

“Because of her age, she wasn’t taken to prison but was instead remanded in welfare. One of the victim’s fathers even confirmed she never came to their house that day.”

Reactions trail Peculiar's account

Lillvvic Luxury said:

"I see some people saying in this country there's no justice, yes I agree with you.

"But in this case, I don't really understand what they want, if the autopsy proves their death is linked to generator fumes then it is.

"Are you all saying they should convict the girl even when d results proved they weren't poisoned?"

EMMANUEL Orji said:

"Autopsy is enough to vindicate her... If autopsy says it is generator fume then it is what it is.

"Dear kings and Queens, stay careful though."

Fola Adeyemo said:

"We should all just pray to not be the victim of social media narrative, social media is where any narrative pushed is final, even if it mean to k!ll an innocent person."

Choice Yavala Gausa said:

"People didn’t ask for autopsy when they news broke out but they believe now they are asking if an autopsy was done! Congratulations girl I am so happy you are finally free!"

Phil Daiming Philip said:

"Thank God she's not guilty.

"We can all go back to cooking to our men.

"No fear now😂😂.

"Our sister is innocent."

Timothy Miracle said:

"Hope they pay for damages..not just to set her free. What about the stigmatization? What about her family how people will talk bad about her family and even accuse her parent for birthing a killer? She needs to be be taken on a vacation in order to help her get back on her feet. So sorry for her I hope she gets compensated."

Mhiz Tan Joy said:

"Some people dull sha , is there any murder case without autopsy ? Does this girl's father look like someone that even ve money to afford a good lawyer or bribe anyone?"

