Presidential aide Dada Olusegun has called out Nasboi over a viral video he posted on X

Olusegun alleged the footage was misrepresented and actually showed incidents linked to the Benin Republic, not Nigeria

The debate has fueled fresh concerns about content responsibility and fear-driven online posts

Nigerian content creator and comedian Nasboi has come under criticism after sharing a video online that a presidential aide claims was misleading.

Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, addressed the issue in a post shared on his official X handle on Tuesday.

The presidency says the video posted by Nasboi did not originate from Nigeria. Photos: Nasboi/Bola Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

According to him, the video posted by Nasboi did not originate from Nigeria and was wrongly framed in a way that could mislead viewers about the country’s security situation.

Olusegun explained that the footage circulating online had already been linked to a foreign source that identified the armed men in the clip as terrorists operating in the Republic of Benin.

He insisted that the video was not connected to any known incident within Nigeria and should not have been presented in a manner that suggests otherwise.

In his words, the aide stressed that while Nigeria does face security challenges, spreading unverified or wrongly framed content could worsen public anxiety.

In his post, Olusegun called out the comedian, accusing him of using his wide online reach irresponsibly.

He wrote:

“You cannot continue to intentionally use your page to spread fear @iamnasboi for whatever reason you might think you have.”

He further clarified that the clip was originally attributed to a page that identified the individuals as Beninese terrorists, adding that it had no link to Nigeria’s security situation.

The video in question was shared earlier by Nasboi with a caption referencing the President, which quickly drew attention across social media platforms.

The clip reportedly showed armed men on motorcycles attacking a rural area, which many viewers initially assumed was from Nigeria.

Read Dada Olusegun's post here:

Reactions trail the Presidency's message to Nasboi

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

@HorlarJhidey stated:

"If your claim is true, Benin is our neighbouring country What is ECOWAS doing about this? Are Nigerian borders strong enough to prevent these guys from entering into Nigeria! You are quick to discern the source of this video, why is it taking long to discover bandits hideout"

@keemside noted:

" the govt can arrest him for spreading fake news and send him to jail without option of fine. This way, others will learn better. Perhaps the govt has not seen it yet that the reaction of the opposition is to cause mayhem through viral fake news, sponsorship of subversive elements to cause chaos and commotion and perhaps violence. People like this stupid clown will then be their amplifiers of their content, whether real or fake. At least the fair is illegal and they should not go unpunished."

The presidency says the comedian, accusing him of using his wide online reach irresponsibly. Photo: Nasboi.

Source: Instagram

Nasboi shares his dating preference

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasboi stirred reactions online after speaking about his dating experiences and financial expectations in relationships.

The entertainer explained that he had worked hard to become financially stable and would not take his efforts lightly.

He stated that he would not date certain categories of women. Nasboi also warned that broke women should stay away from him.

Source: Legit.ng