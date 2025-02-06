The story of a hotelier named Macdonald who admitted to assaulting a 16-year-old boy in the bedroom is trending online

Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman reacted to a video of Macdonald confessing what transpired

Verydarkman went on to narrate that the abused teenager is allegedly running mad, raising suspicions on whether the hotelier had used the young man for rituals

Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has expressed his outrage over a hotelier who assaulted a 16-year-old boy in a bedroom.

In the clip shared by Verdyarkman the hotelier and Chief Executive Officer of Leuven Empire Hotel and Suites in Ejigbo, Lagos, identified as Macdonald confessed to sodomising a 16-year-old secondary school boy.

Verydarkman tackles hotelier who allegedly assaulted16-year-old boy in Lagos. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

In a video aired by TVC News on Thursday, the hotelier stated that he had a gay bedroom affair with the teenage

He however denied using the youngster for rituals when asked but did admit to having bedroom acts with him twice.

In the now-trending clip, he said:

“I swear with my life, that it is only sexx that I had with him (Chiagoziem), that I never used him for any ritual. I swear in the name of my late parents that are in the grave, I swear with my children that I never did anything ritual it was just sexx.”

A recent report from Punch revealed that the Zone 2 Police Command has arrested and paraded Macdonald.

Verydarkman react to hotelier’s confession

The online critic narrated that Macdonald brought the 16-year-old and four other teens to his hotel, where he sodomised them and threatened to kill them if they told anybody about the assault.

However, the 16-year-old complained to his father who then took the report to the police, which resulted in the suspect's arrest.

VDM further claimed that the teenage boy who had confided in his parents is currently mad which warranted the question of whether he used the young men for rituals.

The outspoken model further noted that Macdonald was lucky to have gotten to the police station with his complete body parts.

He pointed out that jungle justice would have dealt with him a different way.

Watch his video below:

Verydarkman’s video spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Blesssingtadea:

"I nor understand, why is he calling God?? Please, do the right thing legally. He should face the law, I nor understand this interrogation....omoooo, it is finished....so he has an Hotel too."

xofitg:

"He even has sons? Jesus 😢😢 only God knows what he does to them."

ambtioous_kudis:

"Werey Don confess watin dem wan hear nothing concern law and spiritual the officer got his confession already."

werretw:

"The interrogator don pick him brain well. He dey freely confess every other thing just to deny another. Na still jail you dey go.."

benita_grooove:

"Men how far? Were the boys dressing provocatively? Where they where they shouldn’t be? E don dey touch una now Abi."

