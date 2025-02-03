Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake's look the 67th Grammy Awards was one of those that trended the most on the red carpet

The singer was adorned in a complete camo outfit, looking simple but undeniably intentionally put together

When asked by the interviewers what inspired his look, Asake's response was not expected at all, which in turn generated reactions online

Asake, a Nigerian music artist, who has been in the industry for some years now, but sprung into the limelight in 2022 has been making the rounds on social media after appearing at the 66th Grammy Awards as one of the nominees.

By now, it is public knowledge that the Best African Music Performance category had the likes of Yemi Alade, Asake, Wizkid Burnaboy, Davido, Tems and Rema as nominees. Although Tems brought home the win, the spotlight has been on Asake's new look, as fans clamour to understand the inspiration behind it.

What Inspired Asake's new look

While speaking on the red carpet, Grammy-nominated Asake shared that he has just stepped into his military era and that he likes to dress exactly how he feels.

Asake also reiterated that he could wake up the next day and clean his tattoos off, to which the interviewers burst out laughing, stating that it would take a lot of work.

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Asake officially parted ways with his record label, YBNL, owned by Olamide after two years. It was rumoured that the singer was presented with a renewal but failed to sign the deal.

This news shook the internet as many had varying opinions about the singer's move. While some called him an ingrate, others stated that he had the liberty to decide as an adult.

Reactions to Asake's comment on new look

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@nior_raven:

"Love u bro didn't even try to change his accent."

@ts_poetic:

"love asake but i’m still not over the face tats man. It hurts me."

@kotoro_unruly:

"Grammy nah ogun go scatter your company stop using our artist for African relevance we don’t need your award una go dey whine us everytime."

@officialpressaboy:

"Me I know say Wizkid and Davido with Burna boy no go come, this Grammy show."

@mbksmico_:

"Why army Neva catch this boy? Omo God punish poverty."

@whoislabykar:

"It’s not his first Grammy nomination tho ..do your research well Interviewer."

@esther_muse0:

"I love how cool he is🫠and I pray he wakes up one day and decides to not have any tattoos on his face🙏🏾."

@whyalwaysromi:

"Why did he shave that nice moustache tho."

@big___lui:

"No fake accent. Pure originality."

Asake trends over alleged US house

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Asake made headlines over his house in California, America.

The rumoured ex-YBNL member posted a series of photos and videos of his alleged home in the US on social media.

Several social media users were in awe at the beauty of the property as they reacted to the photos and videos.

