UNICEF seeks Report Writer Consultant for a remote nine-month assignment in education engagement

Consultant role focuses on enhancing private sector contributions to global education systems and economic growth

Applicants must have a master's degree, eight years of experience, and fluency in English

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has announced a new job opportunity for qualified professionals, including Nigerians, to work as a Report Writer Consultant on a nine-month remote assignment supporting private sector engagement in education.

The consultancy, based in Amman, Jordan, is part of UNICEF's efforts to strengthen partnerships between governments, businesses and education stakeholders to improve learning outcomes for children and young people globally.

UNICEF Announce Remote Job Vacancy for Nigerians, Others, How to Apply and Link Emerge

Source: Getty Images

According to UNICEF, the consultant will help produce a major report that will explore how the private sector can contribute to stronger education systems and support long-term economic growth.

The organisation stated that the report will provide "a clear, evidence-based articulation" of opportunities for businesses to engage as financiers, innovators and partners in education development.

Eligibility requirements outlined

Applicants are required to possess a master's degree in fields such as education policy, international development, economics, public policy, business administration or related social sciences.

UNICEF also said candidates must have at least eight years of experience in report writing, editing and project management, as well as previous engagement with private sector stakeholders.

Fluency in English is mandatory, while knowledge of another official UN language is considered an added advantage.

How to apply

Interested candidates are expected to submit an updated curriculum vitae, cover letter and a separate financial proposal through UNICEF's online recruitment portal.

The agency stressed that it does not charge any fee during its recruitment process and warned applicants against fraudulent requests for payment or banking information.

Applications opened on 2 June 2026 and will close on 15 June 2026.

Google opens application for startups

Legit.ng earlier reported that Google opened applications for the 10th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa.

The programme is aimed at supporting technology startups leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

The 12-week hybrid programme, which runs until March 18, 2026, is targeted at Series A startups across Africa building AI-first solutions, offering access to technical support, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng