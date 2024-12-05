Verydarkman has shared his opinion about Ashmusy after she promised to help a woman but failed to do so

She collected money from people but abandoned the woman later on, despite all the promise and video she made

The activist said he was going to help the woman by renting a shop for her and giving her money for business

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has shared his grievance with influencer, Amarchi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy.

The TikToker, who loves calling out celebrities, made a video and shared how Ashmusy deceived a woman with her empowerment scheme.

According to him, Ashmusy recorded a video of a woman, who was in need and promised to help her, however after sharing her account details and collecting donations from people, she failed to help the woman.

The activist disclosed that Ashmusy was desperate for money. He warned that her negative attitude would soon put her into trouble.

The controversial activist shared a video of the woman Ashmusy promised to help. In the clip, the woman said that the lady, who recently spoke about her growing up, abandoned her after raising her hope.

She also noted that the social media influencer saw her one day and promised to get back to her, but she never did.

VDM promised to help the woman, he stated that he will give her N1.5milion from his pocket.

He explained that his Non-Governmental Organisation was not into such, but he wouldn't mind going an extra mile.

VDM called on his fans to help search for the woman, so he can help her.

VDM calls out Daddy Freeze

Meanwhile, VDM joined the league of celebrities reacting to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's alleged fraud and deportation saga after it went viral online.

The clergy had lost his bid to appeal against the ruling of a tribunal in the UK who ordered for his deportation over an alleged £1.87 million fraud.

VDM shared his excitement about the case. He also dragged Daddy Freeze for not being truth about Pastor Tobi Adegboyega. He gave the media personality an unprintable name.

