Reality show star, Deeone has asked fans a question about the Big Brother Naija reality show in a new video

He called the names of the reality stars who, were still relevant till today and shared the reason the others were not

However, not all fans agreed with him as they shared their opinion about his utterance in the comment section

Reality show star, Aderombi Adewale, better known as Deeone, has given his two cents about Big Brother Naija years after participating in the show.

In a video shared by the Deeone, who calls out celebrities, he asked if the reality show was a blessing or a curse.

Fans react to Deeone's utterance about colleagues. Photo credit@comediandeeone/@bisolaaiyeola/@ebuka

Source: Instagram

According to him, only three ex-housemates were still relevant among over a hundred and fifty stars produced on the show.

He said himself, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Bisola Aiyeola, who marked her birthday recently were the ones still making waves.

Deeone opined that even those who were popular before the show were no longer being heard again.

Stating the reason reality stars go into oblivion, he pointed out that the platform was a great opportunity, but it was difficult to make it after that.

Comedian Deeone argued that people don't help ex-housemates after the show. Using himself as an example, Deeone disclosed that many people call him a failed comedian just because he went for the reality show.

Stating further, the comedian explained that Basketmouth loved him so much many years ago, and he sold out Eko Hotel a few years ago. However, no one remembers all his feats because he was an alumnus of Big Brother Naija show.

Deeone speaks about her colleagues

Speaking about his colleagues, he affirmed that Erica Nlewedim was a famous actress before the show, but she was rarely seen in movies again.

Deeone also mentioned Teddy A, Phyna, Laycon, Miracle, who were also ex-housemates. He discussed how all of them were faring in their chosen careers after the reality show.

The comedian also stated that people should respect ex-housemates, who are hustling for money.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Deeone's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the comedian. Here are some of the comments below:

@andrewosigbemhe:

"U popular,who made u popular?"

@captain_teefloz:

"Saga is doing well than u, Nd popular than you."

@donmaximo249:

"Go sleep yung man, every body Dey do well lowkey , nor be to rant online na matter."

@dr.legendclothing:

"I totally Agree with you. I told someone same thing last week. The platform is a blessing to just a few . others, Na depre$$ion dem inherit from the show. I think it’s very hard to continue what you were doing before big brother. Cos people who ventured into something new after the show are really doing well in it."

@drezikepaul:

"Nah better point u dey make so...Is big brother really a blessing?"

@issa_thirdborn:

"I know plenty masa no come lie for here .. plenty Dey movie industry na only you dey here dey beef who no dey Beef you .. I come in peace."

@dbaddo_sabi:

"Na VDM matter dey make people no you oo. That why you no won stop."

Deeone speaks about VDM

Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Deeone, had shared his observation about Verydarkman amid his missing NGO funds.

In a video made by the comedian, he said that people should put the missing funds aside and support VDM because something was wrong.

What he shared the video became a topic of discussion among fans in the comments section as they shared their take about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng