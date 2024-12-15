Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has sent a stern warning to Lil Smart following the allegations he levelled at Naira Marley and Zinoleesky

Recall that the dancer refused to meet up with the Internet Sensation after collecting 1 million naira to book flight

Lil Smart came forward to share his reasons for not meeting their appointment, to which VDM has asked him to provide evidence

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse has replied Lil Smart over the reasons he gave for cooperating with him.

Legit.ng previously reported that dancer and singer Idowu Smart Emmanuel, aka Lil Smart said he did not show up in Abuja after Verydarkman (VDM) gave him N1 million for flight ticket because he does not trust him.

He described VDM's care for his case as questionable, which is why he ghosted him. Lil Smart also stated that he took action because of how VDM handled the late singer Mohbad's issue. He recalled how the artist's death was linked to the DNA of his young son Liam.

Verydarkman demands for evidence against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky

Verydarkman, who had earlier asked Lil Smart to refund his money, noted that the days of making up allegations with no evidence to back them up are gone.

He urged the dance to provide or publicly share his evidence against the Marlian CEO and his signee and promised to see the end once they were proven guilty.

VDM, however, noted that if Lil Smart doesn't have any evidence to back up his allegations, he would pay for it.

He said:

"Naira Marley and zino will not go unpunished once there is proof,this case must not be overlooked,once lil smart present his proof Naira and zino must go down, but if lil smart doesn't have proof then he must go down as well because we cannot have an internet where people just come out to lay allegations without proof, in other to get fame or trend (we dey on this case."

Zinoleesky react to Lil Smart's allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Zinoleesky denied allegations made against him and Naira Marley by Lil Smart.

In his defence, Zinoleesky stated that he had not seen the former Marlian Records signee for many years.

The Marlian label star also urged Lil Smart to stop using his name to drive social media attention while hinting at taking legal action.

