A Nigerian lady celebrated the conclusion of her doctoral degree studies at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education

She shared what helped her during her studies, revealing that she was just 27 years old as of the time she graduated

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the lady

A Nigerian lady, Stella Cheta Maclean, has bagged a doctoral degree from the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The lady narrated her academic journey as she posted photos from her PhD convocation.

A Nigerian lady becomes a PhD holder at 27 from a Nigerian university and shares her experience. Photo: @stellachetamaclean

Source: TikTok

Lady bags PhD at 27

Identified as @stellachetamaclean on TikTok, the lady said that she was only 27 years old. She also stated that she was able to achieve her PhD at such a young age not by luck or noise.

Stella noted that the three things that saw her through her journey were sacrifice, grace, and consistency.

Reintroducing herself, she captioned her post:

"I'm a doctor. At 27, I earned a PhD. Not luck. Not noise. Just consistency, sacrifice, and grace. Officially, Dr. Stella Cheta-Maclean. Clock it."

A Nigerian lady celebrates as she bags a PhD at just 27 years old. Photo: @stellachetamaclean

Source: TikTok

Her LinkedIn profile showed that she bagged her PhD in educational leadership and policy management

She had earlier bagged her bachelor's and master's degrees from the same institution. While she bagged a bachelor's degree in biology education, her master's degree was in educational leadership and policy.

The newly graduated PhD scholar described herself in her LinkedIn profile, which read:

"I bring a wealth of knowledge in research methodologies and academic editing, ensuring high-quality, error-free scholarly work. As a Virtual Assistant, I offer tailored services in research support, document editing, and educational consultancy, helping educators and institutions achieve their goals.

"With a passion for quality education and policy implementation, I am committed to driving positive change in the educational sector. Whether you need assistance with research projects, academic writing, or educational planning, I am here to support your success."

See her TikTok post video:

Reactions as lady earns PhD at 27

Zee said:

"Congratulations stranger, you did it. you deserve every flowers."

Softgirl~Sunshine said:

"Just came across this post. Congratulations to you."

future 4mine001## said:

"Congratulations our very young and beautiful Dr. Stella."

MALE PAINTER IN PORT HARCOURT said:

"Congratulations mamma."

Oroma Daniels said:

"Dr STELLAA🫶🏾♾️❤️CONGRATULATIONS."

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng