Verydarkman has resumed calling out Ashmusy after she contacted the woman she once failed to help

The activist had slammed the influencer for collecting money from Nigerians and failing to help a woman

He said Ashmusy was the reason the woman refused to collect money from him, and she still has not fulfilled her promise

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman has again called out influencer Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy over her attitude to a woman.

Legit.ng had reported that the TikToker had dragged Ashmusy for collecting donations publicly, which she promised to give to the helpless woman.

In a new video, VDM taunted Ashmusy for contacting the woman after he called her out. He noted that she still promised to give the woman N500k which she has failed to give.

The activist also disclosed that Ashmusy made the woman reject his N1.5million. He dared her to live up to her words this time around.

VDM says woman's husband contacted him

In the recording, the controversial man mentioned that after he dragged Ashmusy, she allegedly contacted the woman and forced her to make a video where she spoke good things about her.

He also claimed that the woman publicly told him that she does not need his money, however, her husband contacted him and demanded for the N1.5million.

VDM also explained that the woman's husband said they needed the money to rent a shop to expand their business.

The activist alleged that the man said VDM was the reason Ashmusy contacted them again and made another promise.

VDM warns NGO owners

Sharing his observation about owners of Non-Governmental Organizations, he claimed some of them will collect money from the public and pocket it.

