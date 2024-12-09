Lil Smart has been trending online hours after he came online to make disturbing accusations against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky

The former Marlian signee, who shared his evidence for all to see, claimed Naira Marley and Zinoleesky abducted him

Lil Smart also stated that his possessions were collected as he shared how he escaped from his abductors

Afeez Fashola Naira Marley and his signee Oniyide Azeez Adigun Zinoleesky are facing criticisms on social media after former Marlian Record signee Lil Smart, whose real name is Idowu Smart Emmanuel, cried out for his safety in a series of social media post.

On Sunday, December 8, Lil Smart cried out for his safety as he made disturbing accusations against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky.

Lil Smart calls out Naira Marley, Zinoleesky. Credit: _lilsmart/nairamarley/zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

Lil Smart calls out Naira Marley, Zinoleesky

The former Marlian signee, in a series of posts on his Instastory, claimed Naira Marley and Zinoleesky abducted and subjected him to merciless beating, leaving him with bruises.

Lil Smart, who shared his proof, also alleged that his possessions, his wallet, with $300 in cash, and his house key were stolen from him.

He shared a video of Zinoleesky showing off the bruises he got from the alleged attack.

Lil Smart told Nigerians to hold Naira Marley and Zinoleesky directly accountable if any harm comes his way.

He added that he would take the case up with the police in Abuja.

He wrote in part

“I escaped death today ting NAIRA MARLEY, ZINO, INN & MMP attacked me,kidnapped & took me into bush .. Where They nearty killed me…

“i if anything happens to me, missing or killed know it is both NAIRA MARLEY & ZINO”

See screenshot of Lil Smart's post below:

Screenshot of Lil Smart's post.

Source: Instagram

See a picture of Zinoleesky Lil Smart shared below:

Legit.ng recently reported that the unexpected linkup between Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, and Verydarkman a few days ago had sparked uproar on social media.

Reactions as Lil Smart cries out

See comments below:

realsarahemmanuel:

"Nor be these people una Vdm Dey defend that day??"

ominutamartha:

"This was how mohbad was bullied till he died. Someone else is crying out again."

techdjkella:

"Not another mohbad situation??"

Lil Smart calls out Zinoleesky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Lil Smart challenged Zinoleesky to a boxing match.

The upcoming singer disclosed he called out Zinoleesky after the Marlian signee sent people to beat him up at his house.

He dared Zinoleesky to accept the fight challenge, adding that he would be a coward if he didn't.

Smart swore that the Marlian star stood no chance against him in a boxing bout.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng