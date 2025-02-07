Verydarkman has waded into the arrest of former Marlian signee, Lil Smart, and he shared the plan he has for him in a new video

He shared their chats and how Lil Smart insulted him and deleted some of their conversations not knowing that he had screen recorded them

The activist noted that Lil Smart's mother has been crying and shared the plan he has for him

Controversial activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman has waded into the drama surrounding former Marlian signee, Idowu Emmanuel, better known as Lil Smart.

Legit.ng had reported that the police had confirmed that Lil Smart had been arrested for alleged defamation and cyberstalking.

In a video shared by the activist, he commented that Lil Samrt might end up in prison. According to him, the former Marlian signee has confessed that he just wanted to get Naira Marley's attention.

VDM asserted that Lil Smart allegedly accused police men in Lagos state of corruption and that Naira Marley had allegedly bribed them to influence his case.

He also claimed that the case had to be moved to Abuja because of the allegations levelled against the police.

Sharing more, VDM added that when Lil Smart saw Naira Marley, he became humble and was crying, and he started to confess his lies.

VDM speaks about Lil Smart's mother

In the recording, the activist affirmed that when Lil Smart's mother heard about the case, she cried and revealed that the boy was her only male child.

VDM remarked that he also has a mother and would not watch that his mother should be in pain.

He further noted that it was because of Lil Smart's mother and the fact that he was a small boy that would allow him help him.

Sharing his plan, he promised to go to the police station and beg on his behave so that he will not to go to prison.

VDM shares chat with Lil Smart

Also in the post, Verydarkman shared all the conversation he had with Lil Smart. He disclosed that the dancer abused him and deleted all their chats.

However, he was able to screen record some of their conversations before they were deleted.

He added that after he sent him the N1 million he promised, Lil Smart made some utterances that made him realised that he was lying about Naira Marley.

VDM advises Lil Smart's team

Offering his two cents to the embattled entertainer and his team, VDM pointed out that they should get a good lawyer, who will listen to the case.

He assumed that Lil Smart may still have evidence that he has been shying from showing. The activist noted that the lawyer should try to convince him to speak up.

Recall that Verydarkman blew hot a few months ago and exposed Lil Smart.

See the video here:

Lil Smart speaks about Burna Boy

Legit.ng had reported that Lil Smart had expressed a wish about Nigerian singer Burna Boy amid his feud with Naira Marley and Zinoleesky.

The singer had cried out that his former boss and his signee wanted to kidnap him and shared how he escaped.

In a post on his Instagram story, he noted that he wished to be part of Burna Boy's camp because of how he was treated.

