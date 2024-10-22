VeryDarkMan has just updated social media users on the health status of the man who Portable allegedly beat up

Recall that the critics had earlier exposed an alleged video of the Zazu label boss dealing with an unknown man in the toilet during Felabration

In a new video, the outspoken social media commentator revealed the current health status of the victim as he made a vow

Audacious Nigerian social media commentator VeryDarkBlackMan Martins Vincent Otse has taken his fight with Portable to the next level by revealing a new video online.

It is no news that in the earlier hours of the day, VDM took to social media where he shared a clip of Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, widely known as Portable, allegedly beating up an unknown man at the 2024 Felabratio

VDM says Portable will not go unpunished. Credit: @portablebaeby, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Although Portable called his bluff, VDM has vowed to get justice for the man, as he shared a video of his pitiful state on a hospital bed.

VDM gives update on man's health

The video showed the man's head, jawline, and left hand bandaged as he received medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

VDM took to his page and caption the video:

"Unless if there is no laws in Nigeria will portable escape this,Portable has to pay for this,if we all keep taking laws into our hands then we are no different from the ^n!mals,I stand ag^!nst any form of oprzzz!on and abvze of power and influence,let me send the petition on the v!ct!m behalf."

Watch clip here:

Portable had initially noted that the man ran away with some of his money, and that was why he was seen punching him in the toilet, which left a sour taste in VDM's mouth.

Portable blasts former signee

Meanwhile, Portable replied to his former signee, Abuga, who made a video criticizing him for the way he treats his artists.

Abuga had claimed that Portable does giveaways while the people living with him starve.

Reacting to the claim, Portable blasted Abuga and compared himself to Davido and Wizkid, noting that they only sign OGs Read.

