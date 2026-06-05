A young lady has taken to social media to share a video showing the state of her apartment after the power supply was cut

She explained that there has been no supply of electricity for months until recently, and shared what happened

The video she shared on her page that shows what happened to her apartment and her equipment made many pity her

A young lady burst into tears after what happened in her room when NEPA suddenly brought light after months of no electricity.

She shared a video showing the inside of her room and what had become of much of her household equipment and other materials, including the ceiling of her room.

Lady shows damage after electricity returns suddenly. Photo Source: TikTok/therealkhadeejat

Source: TikTok

Lady shows her apartment, blames NEPA

In the TikTok video she posted, she explained that she lived in a hostel and there had not been a power supply for months; however, NEPA suddenly brought light, and something happened to her room.

The caption of the video read:

"They finally brought light in my hostel after months of no light and the current was so high to the extent that it burnt down my room."

As the video plays, she shows some of the equipment she used in her apartment and what had become of it as a result of the incident.

Lady shares heartbreaking video after sudden NEPA light damages her apartment. Photo Source: TikTok/therealkhadeejat

Source: TikTok

@therealkhadeejat added a description to the post:

"I’ve cried my entire eyes out and tbh I don’t think I can recover from this one. Why me?? My business items, my business space, my clothes, everything got burnt just like that because of electricity. Mind you, there was no naked wire!! We’ve not had light in my hostel since like March and they finally brought it and this is what I’m facing Everything happens for a reason they say, but nahh I don’t think I deserve this ."

Many people who came across her video pitied her and took to the comments section to send her words of comfort.

Reactions as lady shows her room

Youknowitsdiva added:

"Sorry my love. May God restore everything you've lost into greater blessings."

big_bolanle1 explained:

"Oh so sorry dear 🥰❤️thank God you are save."

blv_in_luxury explained:

"Na wetin spoil my friend life b dis for malete."

Temijay explained:

"Nobody dey hostel?"

Racheal stressed:

"Ahhhh Omo this is too much ooo, sorry my love , God will restore everything back to you."

Kwasu Braider said:

"Omo this is so much, Sorry ml."

Aanu_oluwapo wrote:

"This is heartbreaking 💔. Sorry about that dear."

OMOTAYO noted:

"My Bby take heart okay, double blessings insha Allah."

Oma added:

"Ahh they did you dirty oo sorry baby."

For Fortune said:

"This is a lot. I hope you rise stronger than this.'

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who works remotely shared her experience after relocating from Lagos to Umuahia, Abia State.

She compared the power supply and internet connection in both places, noting that Lagos still has a stronger network and more stable connectivity. However, she said she remains positive about her new environment and explained that her main reason for relocating.

Woman loses job due to power failure

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady who worked remotely on Upwork shared how she lost her $10-per-hour customer support job due to poor electricity supply.

She explained that she was expected to stay online during working hours, but a week-long power outage affected her performance. According to her, she tried going out to charge her laptop, but the battery still did not last long enough to meet her work hours, which eventually led to her dismissal.

Source: Legit.ng